Golden Tee Golf Goes Mobile: New Free-to-Play App Coming to Apple and Android Devices October 28

VERNON HILLS, Ill., Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to spend even more free time playing games on your smartphone. Golden Tee Golf, the most successful arcade golf game ever, will be released as a mobile app for Apple and Android devices in the United States on October 28.

A staple in bars and restaurants nationwide, Golden Tee—the game where players hit a palm-sized trackball instead of swinging a golf club—already has a contingent of devoted fans. Over the last 30 years, it's been played by more than 20 million people…a number expected to skyrocket this fall.

Developed by Incredible Technologies (IT), Golden Tee Golf utilizes similar gameplay physics as the original arcade game. Like the original, players will have the ability to customize their avatar's name, look, clothing and equipment while navigating golf destinations around the world.

"Our goal is to introduce Golden Tee to a new audience—younger players who didn't necessarily grow up with the arcade game," said John Noble, Golden Tee Golf Project Manager. "For long-time fans, the game should look and feel familiar. But we're also excited about some of the different things this game will introduce that will be new for everyone."

The app will launch in the United States with six nine-hole courses. Players can compete against other golfers for in-game currency in real-time contests, refine their skills in Challenges or Campaign Mode and score rewards in a feature called the Daily 9.

Incredible Technologies also plans to offer global Daily Events and introduce head-to-head matchplay shortly after launch. Other game modes are also in the works, while new courses will be added regularly.

"This isn't just a game that fans of the franchise or golfers will enjoy," said Golden Tee Golf design lead Adam Kramer. "Like the arcade game, this is an experience that will resonate with so many different types of gamers. And we're just scratching the surface on what we have planned."

