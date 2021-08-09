Golden Tree Asset Management Announces Support of August 6th Province of Buenos Aires Proposed Restructuring Transaction

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoldenTree Asset Management ("GoldenTree"), the largest creditor of the Province of Buenos Aires (the "Province") and a long term investor in the Province, is pleased to announce its support for the restructuring transaction launched by the Province on August 6th. Over the last few months GoldenTree worked constructively with the Province and ultimately reached agreement on terms that provide bondholders an attractive opportunity to participate in the Province's economic recovery as well as enhanced accountability from the Province. Importantly, the agreement also leaves the Province in a sustainable financial position that will allow the Province to invest and grow in the years to come. We look forward to the Province's emergence from default and improved economic outlook.

GoldenTree is an employee-owned, global asset management firm that specializes in opportunities across the credit universe in sectors such as high yield bonds, leveraged loans, distressed debt, structured products, emerging markets, private equity and credit-themed equities. GoldenTree was founded in 2000 by Steve Tananbaum and is one of the largest independent asset managers focused on credit. GoldenTree manages nearly $45 billion for institutional investors including leading public and corporate pensions, endowments, foundations, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds. GoldenTree has approximately 250 employees, with offices in New York, London, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, Dublin and West Palm Beach. For more information, please visit www.goldentree.com.

