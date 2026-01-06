Golden Triangle Surges: Infrastructure & $5K Gold Ignite Revival

Issued on behalf of GoldHaven Resources Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold's historic 66% rally in 2025[1] has reset capital allocation across global mining markets, with investors prioritizing jurisdictional stability over speculative frontiers. British Columbia's response has been decisive, as Premier David Eby announced accelerated permitting reforms in December 2025[2], committing to "one project, one review" coordination with Ottawa while maintaining environmental standards. This convergence of price momentum and regulatory certainty positions GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF), Thesis Gold Inc. (TSXV: TAU) (OTCQX: THSGF), Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (OTCPK: TDRRF), Goliath Resources (TSXV: GOT) (OTCQB: GOTRF), and Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE: SA) (TSX: SEA) at the center of what analysts are calling the Golden Triangle's infrastructure-driven resurgence.

Major banks now forecast gold reaching $4,900 to $5,055 per ounce by December 2026[3], with UBS targeting $5,000 as central bank buying and fiscal uncertainty sustain safe-haven demand. BC's $195 million Highway 37 infrastructure investment[4] directly supports critical minerals development in the northwest, reducing project risk while improving community access across territories where proven geology meets accelerating investment flows.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) has announced preliminary assays from its Magno Project in northwestern British Columbia, confirming high-grade silver, tungsten, and indium mineralization across 36,973.294 hectares in the region including its recent acquisitions. The program successfully verified historical showings while expanding the geological understanding of this district-scale polymetallic system adjacent to the historic Cassiar mining district.

Results from 357 samples revealed bonanza silver grades up to 2,370 g/t silver with lead values exceeding 20% and zinc reaching 3.8% at the Magno and D-Zone carbonate replacement occurrences. Property-wide, 45 samples returned over 100 grams per tonne silver, demonstrating widespread precious metal potential across multiple target zones. The discovery of indium, a strategic mineral used in electronics and renewable energy technologies, adds another dimension to the project with values up to 334 parts per million alongside zinc grades exceeding 16%. This marks the first time indium has been systematically identified on the claims, with initial results indicating anomalous values warranting further exploration.

Tungsten mineralization at the Kuhn and Dead Goat showings returned consistent values between 500 and 5,000 parts per million, with 32 samples across the property exceeding 1,000 parts per million tungsten. The highest grade reached 6,550 parts per million at the Vines Lake occurrence, a newly defined showing requiring follow-up work. This analysis successfully defined new tungsten zones across the property, identifying high-priority targets for upcoming drilling.

The team has now verified and defined historical grades both laterally and across significant elevation changes, with the Magno and D-Zones representing parts of a larger hydrothermal system currently defined over 350 meters vertically and 1.5 kilometers along strike. Geochemical zoning patterns suggest similarities to Coeur Mining's high-grade Silvertip deposit, while elevated gold-bismuth-tellurium associations indicate potential for intrusive-related mineralization requiring additional sampling and mapping to refine exploration models.

Beyond British Columbia, GoldHaven has completed its inaugural diamond drilling program at the Copeçal Gold Project in Brazil, where nine holes totaling 1,085.7 meters tested priority targets and discovered bornite, a copper-rich mineral suggesting potential for a substantial gold-copper system. The company also confirmed high-grade copper mineralization at its Three Guardsmen Project, with surface sampling returning grades up to 15.85% copper.

GoldHaven now controls 133,186.16 hectares across proven mining jurisdictions in Canada and Brazil, with multiple projects advancing simultaneously and assay results pending from Copeçal, all supported by a comprehensive 43-101 Technical Report.

Thesis Gold Inc. (TSXV: TAU) (OTCQX: THSGF) has initiated the Environmental Assessment and permitting process for its 100%-owned Lawyers-Ranch Gold-Silver Project at both provincial and federal levels in British Columbia. Following recent financing, Kwadacha Nation, Tsay Keh Dene Nation, and Takla Nation have become shareholders, aligning Indigenous interests with the project's long-term success.

"The submission of the IPD marks a key milestone in advancing the Lawyers-Ranch Project through the permitting process and reflects our shared commitment to developing a project that delivers lasting benefits for all stakeholders," said Dr. Ewan Webster, President and CEO of Thesis Gold Inc.. "With both the provincial and federal governments placing a strong emphasis on improving permitting efficiency and recognizing the critical role of responsible resource development in B.C.'s economy, this is an ideal time for Thesis to be commencing this next phase of the process."

The Lawyers-Ranch Project hosts an indicated mineral resource of 2.274 million ounces of gold and an inferred mineral resource of 5.453 million ounces, with the company planning to initiate a Feasibility Study in 2026. The project benefits from established infrastructure including highway access, three-phase power, and cell phone coverage.

Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (OTCPK: TDRRF) has provided a comprehensive year-end review outlining its 2026 strategic objectives to advance the flagship Treaty Creek Project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, with recent financings totaling approximately $24.5 million positioning the company to pursue development of a mid-size underground mine targeting higher-grade gold mineralization. The 2025 exploration program consisting of 5,052 meters in five holes successfully intersected mineralization within and between the 300N and 300H Zones, with highlights including 2.31 g/t gold over 54.00 meters and an updated Mineral Resource estimate now targeted for January 2026.

"With the closing of our recently announced financings, we have the financial strength to push ahead with what we believe is the most straightforward, economically attractive development path to gold production at Treaty Creek and the Golden Triangle – a mid-size underground mine with a small footprint," said Joe Ovsenek, President and CEO of Tudor Gold. "The refined model and updated Mineral Resource estimate now expected in January 2026 is the first step, and these results are expected to guide the work on a preliminary economic assessment."

The company expects to receive a permit for underground exploration in 2026, enabling year-round, cost-effective drilling of the Goldstorm Deposit and definition of the adjacent SC-1 Zone, which hosts the highest-grading gold encountered to date with surface drilling. Surface exploration in 2026 will target expansion of the Perfectstorm, CBS and Eureka zones, with drilling planned to develop a gold-silver-copper Mineral Resource estimate for one or more of these zones along the Sulphurets-Treaty Thrust Fault.

Goliath Resources (TSXV: GOT) (OTCQB: GOTRF) has reported high-grade drilling results from its Surebet Discovery at the Golddigger Property in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, with drill hole GD-25-383 intersecting 7.28 g/t gold over 8.00 meters within 5.85 g/t gold over 10.00 meters in an Eocene-aged granitoid dyke. The company has expanded the high-grade Bonanza Zone to 1.25 kilometers along its east-west orientation while confirming continuity in the Surebet Zone extending 1.2 kilometers, with 92% of holes drilled to date containing visible gold across the 1.8 km² system.

"The Surebet discovery is rapidly emerging as a high-grade gold system in the Golden Triangle," said Roger Rosmus, CEO of Goliath Resources. "As can be seen by the widespread VG-NE over a vast area, contained within a series of stacked, gently dipping veins that remain open and are expanding with every drill hole."

Goliath Resources recently completed 64,364 meters of systematic drilling with 9 drill rigs in 2025, with assays still pending for 70 holes of which 55 contain visible gold. Goliath is fully funded for a 40,000-50,000m 2026 drill program to continue expanding what could be one of the Triangle's most significant gold discoveries.

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE: SA) (TSX: SEA) has advanced toward a KSM partnership with a preferred candidate, completing final site visits with three joint venture finalists in Q3, while executing approximately 8,500 meters of geotechnical drilling across 117 drill holes to support a forthcoming Feasibility Study. The company also completed earthworks, concrete foundations, steel erection, and transmission line structures for the Treaty Creek Terminal switching station connecting KSM to renewable power from BC Hydro.

Seabridge has made the strategic decision to spin-out its wholly owned subsidiary Seabridge Gold (NWT) Inc., to be renamed Valor Gold, which owns 100% of the Courageous Lake Gold Project in Canada's Northwest Territories. The company intends to distribute all Valor Gold shares to Seabridge shareholders and list them on at least one major public stock exchange.

Courageous Lake is one of Canada's largest undeveloped gold projects with total measured and indicated resources of 11.0 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 2.36 g/t, plus an additional 3.3 million ounces in the inferred category. The reported measured and indicated resources include 2.8 million ounces of proven and probable reserves at 2.6 g/t, which would make it one of the highest-grade open pit gold projects in Canada.

