Golden Waffles and Dirty Dough Partner to Launch New Waffle Bites on Indulgent Menu

GLEN MILLS, Pa., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Waffles, the industry leader in fresh-baked waffles, has partnered with Dirty Dough, one of the fastest-growing treat concepts under multi-brand restaurant platform, Craveworthy Brands, to debut Waffle Bites.

The menu extension features four new Waffle Bite offerings, available at 50-plus Dirty Dough locations across the U.S. This new launch brings a fresh waffle-based twist to the brand's treat lineup, reinforcing the growing demand for waffle innovation across restaurant segments and menu dayparts.

"We created Waffle Bites with all-day indulgence in mind. Partnering with Golden Waffles lets us take that signature Dirty Dough decadence beyond layered cookies and bring it into a cozy, crispy format that levels up the craveworthy factor," said Jax Sperling, SVP of Culinary and Supply Chain. "Whether it's a quick breakfast bite, a midday pick-me-up or a late-night treat, Waffle Bites give our loyal guests a new way to satisfy their cravings, anytime, any day."

Dirty Dough's new Waffle Bite options include:

Churro : Cinnamon-sugar coated Waffle Bites layered with dulce de leche and waffle syrup for a sweet, golden crunch.

: Cinnamon-sugar coated Waffle Bites layered with dulce de leche and waffle syrup for a sweet, golden crunch. Funnel Cake : Powdered sugar-coated Waffle Bites topped with cherry pie filling and whipped cream for a nostalgic fairground favorite.

: Powdered sugar-coated Waffle Bites topped with cherry pie filling and whipped cream for a nostalgic fairground favorite. Peanut Butter Sundae : Waffle Bites layered with peanut butter, chocolate drizzle and peanut butter cups for the ultimate indulgence.

: Waffle Bites layered with peanut butter, chocolate drizzle and peanut butter cups for the ultimate indulgence. Chocolate Hazelnut: Waffle Bites coated in rich chocolate hazelnut spread and sprinkled with colorful mini chocolate candies for a playful treat.

"We're proud to team up with Dirty Dough to bring our waffles into an entirely new kind of dessert application," said Mike DiBeneditto, CEO of Golden Waffles. "Waffles have seen explosive growth across foodservice, and it's exciting to showcase the versatility of our formats."

Waffles are experiencing renewed momentum across menu dayparts, from savory sliders to over-the-top desserts, as operators look for versatile, high-margin offerings that require minimal labor. With their familiarity and endless customization potential, waffles have become a go-to platform for creative, low-lift innovation.

DiBeneditto added, "From full-size to bite-sized, our plates give operators the creative freedom to serve waffles that are both playful and portable. Dirty Dough excels at turning indulgence into an experience, and we see this as just the beginning of what's possible with Craveworthy Brands."

The Waffle Bites launch is part of Dirty Dough's broader menu expansion, which also includes Bars, Cinnamon Rolls, create-your-own Dirty Drinks and Shakes, alongside its signature, gourmet stuffed cookies.

About Golden Waffles

Golden Waffles, established in 1937 and headquartered in Glen Mills, PA, has been the industry leader in fresh-baked waffles for more than 85 years. The world's first all-inclusive program revolutionized the fresh-baked waffle game for foodservice operators by providing a comprehensive solution that includes best-in-class waffle iron equipment, high-quality waffle mix and proactive gold-glove customer service. Golden Waffles' turnkey solution is trusted by more than 50,000 customer locations across North America and in 60+ countries worldwide. From luxury resorts and grab-and-go juice bars to theme parks and convenience stores, Golden Waffles empowers foodservice operators to bring joyful, low-lift menu moments to every guest, no matter the daypart, location or concept.

About Dirty Dough

Dirty Dough™ is the dessert brand redefining what a cookie can be – thicker, softer and unapologetically stuffed. Born in a dorm room kitchen in Tempe, Arizona, Dirty Dough™ has grown into a national brand with a cult following, offering stuffed cookies engineered from the inside out. Each cookie features layers of gooey fillings, sweet mix-ins and bold flavor combinations designed to surprise and delight with every bite. In addition to its fan-favorite cookies, Dirty Dough™ has expanded its menu with new treats for any craving, including mix-and-match Bars, Cinnamon Rolls and Waffle Bites alongside create-your-own Dirty Drinks and shakes. Now with more than 50 locations open, Dirty Dough™ is expanding rapidly under the Craveworthy Brands platform, bringing its dessert experience to communities across the country. For more, visit www.dirtydoughcookies.com.

About Craveworthy Brands

Craveworthy Brands, the parent company of Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken, Bd's Mongolian Grill, Dirty Dough™, Fresh Brothers Pizza, Flat Top Grill, Genghis Grill, Gregorys Coffee, Krafted Burger Bar + Tap, Ndamukong Suh's Kinnamōns, Lucky Cat Poke Co., Nomad Dawgs, Pastizza Pizza & Pasta, Scramblin' Ed's, Sigri Indian BBQ, The Budlong Southern Chicken and Wing It On!, is dedicated to breathing new life to legacy brands and supercharging emerging concepts. The Company brings together diverse, yet complementary brands and an accomplished, veteran leadership team in the growing culinary space. In addition to building and operating leading restaurant brands, Craveworthy Brands is active in the communities it serves and creates exciting career opportunities for its team members. Bridging the distinctive individuality of its concepts with a shared culture and spirit of collaboration, the Company's goal is to create truly unique and craveworthy experiences every day, every shift and at every turn. Learn more about Craveworthy and its brands at CraveworthyBrands.com.

