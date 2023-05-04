Golden West Food Group Inc. Announces Completion of Debt Refinancing Transaction

VERNON, Calif. , May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden West Food Group Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of premium food products, announced the completion of its $475.0 million refinancing transaction on May 2, 2023. This transaction, which is comprised of a $355 million revolving credit facility, a $45 million term loan and a $75 million accordion, positions the company to expand into new markets and to capitalize on long-term growth opportunities. J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo Bank were the Joint Lead Arrangers, with J.P. Morgan serving as Administrative Agent. KKAP Advisors provided advisory service to the company.

"We are grateful for the strong support of our lending group, and we appreciate the efforts of all involved in this transaction. In one of the more challenging lending environments in recent history, we are thrilled that the financing of Golden West Food Group was so well received," said Erik Litmanovich, Chief Executive Officer of Golden West Food Group.

About Golden West Food Group

Since 1977, Golden West Food Group (GWFG) has been a trusted name in the food industry. Based in Vernon, California, GWFG is a full-service food solution provider offering a range of services, from custom food manufacturing to production, packaging, distribution, and marketing.

GWFG is committed to delivering superior quality, fresh and frozen food, including raw and fully cooked, value-added, perishable, and shelf-stable products. Health, safety, and compliance are the highest priorities for GWFG, and the company has received numerous certifications to back up their commitment to excellence. These certifications include the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) BRC AA certification, as well as Organic, Glatt Kosher, Halal, and Gluten-Free certifications.

Media Contact:

Michael Contreras

[email protected]

(323) 581-3663

