GoldenPyrex Ushers in the Next Era in DeFi With a Robust Ecosystem

GoldenPyrex Is Building a Sustainable and Independent Token Ecosystem

A key reason behind failing projects is their improper liquidity assurance. Tokens require liquidity to strive, and this is normally generated via third-party trading. However, a key principle of the crypto market is to reduce friction caused by intermediaries, thereby increasing simplicity.

With these aspects in mind, GoldenPyrex's ecosystem was built to facilitate convergent GPYX token circulation. As a gaming and entertainment platform, the project integrates GDEX, G-SWAP, and GameHouse within a closed-loop ecosystem that eliminates unnecessary intermediaries, while facilitating access to quality services.

GoldenPyrex holds a significant value proposition. Its core purpose is to provide users with next-gen DeFi solutions that power yield farming, gaming, and NFTs. To put this into perspective, the project is currently rolling out a series of unique NFTs designed to facilitate the acquisition and customization of rare collectibles. Such NFTs are extremely hyped nowadays, as the market advances and collectible-centered economies are sprouting up everywhere.

The GoldenPyrex ecosystem will feature its very own marketplace, where users can essentially transact the GYPX utility token in exchange for a myriad of neat collectibles. Thanks to these stores, the token's market liquidity will further increase.

Highlighting the Use Cases Associated with the GoldenPyrex Token

To capture a larger portion of the total available market (TAT), the GoldenPyrex ecosystem is investing considerable resources into building a massive use case catalog. As such, some of GPYX's use cases include, but are not limited to yield pool farming, paying GameHouse commissions, purchasing GameHouse tournament/VIP club tickets, staking, community governance voting, and much more.

It's imperative to point out that with GoldenPyrex, DeFi enthusiasts worldwide can essentially earn via a high-utility token. This is better explained through a press statement made by Ilyas Sadvasakov, the founder of GPYX:

"GoldenPyrex is making it easier and realizable for DeFi enthusiasts to merge multiutility with the ability to earn in a secured manner. With rewards already set for our loyal followers to earn from farming yield on supported pools, we are confident we are unlocking a new evolution in the convergence between the several components of modern DeFi such as Yield Farming, NFTs, and the ability for the GPYX token holders to also explore the world of Games within the Gamehouse platform."

The Golden Pyrex ecosystem wouldn't have been possible without support from the Kazakhstan Government, as highlighted by Ilyas:

"We are indebted to Kazakhstan Government and Astana International Financial Centre both of which have been taking smart steps to support entrepreneurs in the blockchain and decentralized finance area. It's quite evident in the enabling environment they have provided to Bitcoin miners. Kazakhstan ranks number 4 in terms of Bitcoin mining contributing largely to Bitcoin network's hash rate."

GPYX - Service Overview

The GoldenPyrex ecosystem encourages the use of GPYX tokens amongst its three main services - yield farming, gaming, and the upcoming exchange. Within the yield farming interface, users can earn GPYX tokens in exchange for staking Uniswap LP tokens. The gaming interface now supports GPYX-based poker, which is an excellent means of earning additional tokens.

An innovative PoolPicker game will be launched in the near future. Lastly, the upcoming exchange will allow users to swap GPYX tokens in exchange for other popular assets. The exchange will also come along with a pool, governance, and bridge features, as part of GoldenPyrex's all-inclusive system philosophy. GoldenPyrex is poised to continue enhancing its service catalog, creating lucrative use case scenarios of the GPYX token.

Project Roadmap

The 4th quarter of 2020 saw the official release of the DeFi platform, followed by the UniSwap liquidity pools launch, and the introduction of GameHouse. GoldenPyrex is actively working on updating its interface and introduction new features. With this being said, during the 1st quarter of 2021, the GPYX token will be listed on the top 30 exchanges featured on CoinMarketCap.

Furthermore, the GameHouse and Yield Farming will see new features and improvements following a scheduled update. During the 2nd quarter of 2021, GoldenPyrex will release GameHouse on mobile devices and launch GoldenBay, as well as the staking contract.

Obtaining GPYX

GoldenPyrex has built a liquidity farming system to govern the minting of GPYX tokens. However, users who are not keen on farming can always purchase GPYX through secure partner exchanges like UniSwap, Coinsbit, and STEX. In fact, Coinsbit has recently listed GPYX and supports trading against BTC, ETH, and USDT.

