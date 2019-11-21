Goldenseed, lifestyle cannabis and hemp brand, partners with Shelf Life Distributing to reach entirety of California.

"Our partnership with Shelf Life Distributing was ideal, as Goldenseed shares the same passion of building a reputable brand while striving to be leaders and innovators throughout the cannabis industry," says Scott Goldie, Chief Executive Officer at Goldenseed. "The partnership gives us the opportunity to grow the Goldenseed brand and develop a passionate consumer base throughout the state of California. One particular thing that grabbed our attention is how much Shelf Life Distribution wanted to learn about our brand, our practices, our people and our ethos. We don't see that very often."

Based out of Orange County, California, Shelf Life Distributing is led by a group of cannabis connoisseurs who have been providing great service to brands and dispensaries for decades. The company coordinates distribution logistics, inventory control, brand support, storage, transportation, sourcing, and sales for 12 cannabis brands, including Goldenseed's proprietary seed strains, smokable blends, and oil and terpene extractions.

"We aim to provide exceptional service and quality products, while setting high standards that we expect our brands to emulate," said Wesley Eder, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of Shelf Life Distributing. "Goldenseed's commitment to the environment, and its ability to exceed all expectations along with growing a quality product with heart, is key to our partnership. We look forward to collaborating and expanding each other's brands around the state of California."

With the success of Goldenseed's first product launch, (a pre-roll infused with batch specific terpenes in the Sunset Sherbert strain), the cannabis lifestyle brand cultivated three additional strains: Zero OG Terp, Surf City OG Terp, and Durban Poison Terp. Goldenseed is Shelf Life Distributing's only greenhouse-grown client. In just a short time, Goldenseed's distribution has grown to over 35 accounts in Southern California and multiple accounts in Northern California and continues to add doors daily. Their infused pre-rolls and flower have quickly gained customer loyalty and a menu expansion is already being planned.

About Goldenseed

Goldenseed, a California lifestyle cannabis and hemp brand, focuses on the cultivation, manufacturing and distribution of high-quality cannabis and hemp naturally grown in Santa Cruz, California. Deeply rooted in the California culture of artists, surfers, innovators, and diverse communities, Goldenseed aims to deliver quality products to a discerning clientele.

About Shelf Life Distributing

Based out of Southern California, Shelf Life Distributing is a group of cannabis connoisseurs that are passionate about every product. Their desire is to provide exceptional service and quality products along with the most up-to-date merchandise on the market and set the standards for distribution. With decades of experience, their goal is to be the distribution company of choice in the cannabis industry.www.shelflifedistributing.com

