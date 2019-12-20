GoldenTree Announces Closing of $554 Million CLO Under GLM Strategy

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GoldenTree Loan Management ("GLM") and its affiliated investment manager GoldenTree Asset Management (collectively "GoldenTree"), announced the closing of a $554 million collateralized loan obligation ("CLO") to be managed by GLM. With the closing of this CLO, GoldenTree Loan Management US CLO 6 ("GLM US CLO 6"), GoldenTree has issued nine CLOs totaling $6 billion under its GLM CLO strategy. Since its inception in January 2017, the GLM strategy was intended to be compliant with applicable Risk Retention regulations. While a US Court of Appeals ruling on February 9, 2018 led to repeal of risk retention for open market CLOs, GLM CLOs are intended to continue to comply with European Risk Retention regulations.

GLM US CLO 6 will initially be backed by a 98% ramped $539 million portfolio of senior secured loans as of closing and will have a five year reinvestment period and a two year non call period. The CLO was arranged by a bank syndicate including BofA Securities as structuring lead, and Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo Securities as co-leads. The syndicate globally distributed the investment grade rated notes issued by the CLO, while GLM invested in the CLO's equity and lower rated notes.

GLM US CLO 6 issued $352 million of AAA rated senior notes with a coupon of L+1.34%, along with lower rated senior, mezzanine and junior notes, for an overall weighted average coupon of L+1.95%.

Since its inception in 2000, GoldenTree has issued approximately $16 billion of CLOs/CBOs, with approximately $8 billion currently outstanding. GoldenTree's investment team is comprised of over 50 individuals covering over 25 industries and having, on average, 16 years of experience. In addition, GoldenTree has been an active investor in structured credit since 2007 and currently manages approximately $4 billion of structured products investments across the firm.

About GoldenTree

GoldenTree is an employee-owned, global asset management firm that specializes in opportunities across the credit universe in sectors such as high yield bonds, leveraged loans, distressed debt, structured products, emerging markets, private equity and credit-themed equities. GoldenTree was founded in 2000 and is one of the largest independent asset managers focused on credit. GoldenTree manages approximately $32 billion for institutional investors including leading public and corporate pensions, endowments, foundations, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds. For more information, please visit www.goldentree.com.

