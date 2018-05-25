GoldenTree Announces Closing of $710 Million CLO Under GLM Strategy

GLM US CLO 3 will initially be backed by a 92% ramped $646 million portfolio of senior secured loans as of closing and will have a five year reinvestment period and a two year non call period. The CLO was arranged by a bank syndicate including Bank of America Merrill Lynch as structuring lead, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo Securities as co-leads, and GreensLedge as placement agent. The syndicate globally distributed the investment grade rated notes issued by the CLO, while GLM invested in the CLO's equity and lower rated notes.

GLM US CLO 3 issued $452 million of AAA rated senior notes with a weighted average coupon of L+1.03%, along with lower rated senior, mezzanine and junior notes, for an overall weighted average coupon of L+1.55%.

Since its inception in 2000, GoldenTree has issued approximately $13 billion of CLOs/CBOs, with over $5 billion currently outstanding. GoldenTree's strong historical CLO performance is in large part due to its security selection and active management of its loan portfolios. GoldenTree's investment team is comprised of over 50 individuals covering over 25 industries and having, on average, 16 years of experience. In addition, GoldenTree has been an active investor in structured credit since 2007 and currently manages over $3.8 billion of structured products investments across the firm.

About GoldenTree

GoldenTree is an employee owned, global asset management firm that specializes in opportunities across the credit universe in sectors such as high yield bonds, leveraged loans, distressed debt, structured products, emerging markets, private equity and credit-themed equities. GoldenTree was founded in 2000 and is one of the largest independent asset managers focused on credit. GoldenTree manages approximately $27.4 billion for institutional investors including leading public and corporate pensions, endowments, foundations, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds. For more information, please visit www.goldentree.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goldentree-announces-closing-of-710-million-clo-under-glm-strategy-300654838.html

SOURCE GoldenTree Asset Management

Related Links

https://www.goldentree.com

