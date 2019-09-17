GoldenTree Expands into Japan Continuing Asia-Pacific Growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GoldenTree Asset Management LP, an institutional global asset management firm that specializes in opportunities across the credit universe, today announced the opening of a branch in Tokyo, Japan. The firm also announced that Taro Ueda will be joining GoldenTree as a Managing Director and will lead the new office. Mr. Ueda joins GoldenTree from Wellington, where he was most recently Managing Director, Relationship Manager for Japanese Institutional Investors.

GoldenTree's new Tokyo office underscores the firm's latest expansion in the Asia-Pacific region. In September 2017, the firm opened an office in Sydney and a Singapore office was opened five years ago. A number of GoldenTree's institutional clients are located in the region.

"We are pleased to establish an on-the-ground office in Tokyo. Japan has been a key market for GoldenTree for some time and we believe investors will gain significant benefits from our new office," said Kathy Sutherland, Partner and Head of Business Development at GoldenTree. "We have known Taro for years and he has exemplary relationships in Japan along with extensive credit markets experience. We welcome him to our team and look forward to his contributions."

"GoldenTree, with its long history of serving institutional clients in the investment management business, is widely recognized as a leader in the global credit markets," said Mr. Ueda. "I am honored to join Kathy and the team to help further build our partnerships in Japan and the surrounding region."

Previous to joining GoldenTree, Taro Ueda spent over 25 years working both in sell side and buy side positions in the Japanese financial industry. Mr. Ueda joined Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation in 1993 and helped establish the firm's alternative investment program. In 2005, he joined JPMorgan Securities Japan with product management responsibilities focusing on CLO and Credit related fund products. Most recently, Mr. Ueda was a member of Wellington Management's relationship management team responsible for providing solutions to financial institutions in Japan with strong focus on Credit and Alternative strategies. Mr. Ueda is a graduate of Waseda University and has his MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles.

About GoldenTree

GoldenTree is an employee-owned, global asset management firm that specializes in opportunities across the credit universe in sectors such as high yield bonds, leveraged loans, distressed debt, structured products, emerging markets, private equity and credit-themed equities. GoldenTree was founded in 2000 and is one of the largest independent asset managers focused on global credit. GoldenTree manages over $30 billion for institutional investors including leading public and corporate pensions, endowments, foundations, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds. For more information, please visit www.goldentree.com

