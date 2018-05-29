Golder Acquires Texas-Based Pastor, Behling & Wheeler

"This acquisition is aligned with our strategy to expand our geographic footprint and resources in key markets in the US and is highly complementary to our existing resources in Texas," said Dr. Hisham Mahmoud, Golder's Global President & CEO. "We have enjoyed a successful teaming and collaborative relationship working with PBW's leadership and people over the years, making PBW a natural fit."

"We at PBW are very excited to join Golder," said Eric Pastor, President of PBW. "We have had the privilege of working with Golder on projects over the years and, through those projects, our teams have built a strong relationship based on mutual respect, a commitment to excellence, and alignment of cultures."

PBW's core services include site investigation, remediation, and closure; environmental compliance and permitting support; and environmental engineering design.

About Golder

Renowned for technical excellence, Golder is a leading global specialized engineering and consulting firm with over a half century of successful service to its clients. Employee-owned, with 165 offices in 40 countries, Golder's professionals are driven by a passion to deliver results, offering unique specialized skills to address the ever-evolving challenges that earth, environment, and energy present to clients across the infrastructure, mining, oil & gas, manufacturing and power sectors. Golder is not just a place to work, it is a promise of a living, dynamic environment where people collaborate, innovate, excel, grow professionally, and build enduring relationships in a strong culture of ownership.

About Pastor, Behling & Wheeler

PBW is a Texas-based environmental consulting firm founded with the goal of providing technical expertise, strategic perspective, and a commitment to client satisfaction. It is an employee-focused company where staff members of all experience levels work as a team with PBW clients to identify and implement creative and practical approaches for resolving environmental issues. PBW has five office locations across the state – Austin (Round Rock), Fort Worth, Houston, Texarkana, and Victoria. EFCG served as financial advisor for PBW on this transaction.

