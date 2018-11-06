Golder CEO Hisham Mahmoud Named CEO of the Year by EFCG

"We selected Dr. Mahmoud based upon his extraordinary leadership in the key executive positions he has held over the last two decades. Specifically, his leadership and impact on Golder's performance, since he took over three years ago as the company's first externally-appointed CEO, has been nothing short of tremendous, creating a lot of value in a short period of time," says Paul Zofnass, EFCG President. "While it is easy to focus solely on the financial success of the business, we realize that such performance improvement is impossible without significant cultural alignment, which in our view only comes from strong leadership, starting with the CEO."

Mahmoud is quick to share the credit, pointing to his leadership team and partners at Golder. "I am honored to receive this award. Golder has enjoyed a long and successful journey, responding to incredible challenges with a powerful resilient spirit," says Mahmoud. "Today, Golder is stronger than ever thanks to the commitment and dedication of our employee owners—credit for Golder's success belongs with them."

About EFCG

Founded in 1990, the Environmental Financial Consulting Group, or EFCG, is the leading M&A advisory and financial consulting firm focused exclusively on the A/E/C industry. Our experienced team has completed over 150 M&A transactions and served as a financial consultant to over 500 large, mid-size, and small A/E/C firms. We utilize our proprietary database of A/E/C financial, operational, and compensation data, as well as private M&A valuation metrics, to objectively support our arguments and provide advice to help our clients measure, improve and ultimately realize their firm's value and to help facilitate potential mergers and acquisitions.

efcg.com

About Golder

Renowned for technical excellence, Golder is a leading specialized employee-owned engineering and consulting firm with over a half century of successful service to its clients. With over 165 offices in more than 35 countries, Golder's 6,500 professionals are driven by a passion to deliver results, offering unique specialized skills to address the ever-evolving challenges that earth, environment and energy present to clients across the infrastructure, mining, oil and gas, manufacturing and power sectors. Golder is not just a place to work, it is a promise of a living, dynamic environment where people collaborate, innovate, build enduring relationships, excel, and grow professionally in a strong culture of ownership.

golder.com

For more information, contact:

Paul Zofnass

President, EFCG

pzofnass@efcg.com

(212) 752-2203

OR

Wendy Stoveland

Director of Global Communications, Golder

wstoveland@golder.com

(914) 584-1603

SOURCE EFCG; Golder

Related Links

http://www.efcg.com

