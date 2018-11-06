Golder CEO Hisham Mahmoud Named CEO of the Year by EFCG
NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Environmental Financial Consulting Group (EFCG) is pleased to announce Golder Global President and CEO Hisham Mahmoud, PhD, PE, as the CEO of the Year.
Dr. Mahmoud was presented with the award at the 29th annual EFCG CEO Conference held this month in New York City, which was attended by CEOs and senior executives from over 250 engineering and consulting companies from around the globe. Each year, this award is presented to a CEO who, from EFCG's perspective, has demonstrated outstanding leadership in the industry.
"We selected Dr. Mahmoud based upon his extraordinary leadership in the key executive positions he has held over the last two decades. Specifically, his leadership and impact on Golder's performance, since he took over three years ago as the company's first externally-appointed CEO, has been nothing short of tremendous, creating a lot of value in a short period of time," says Paul Zofnass, EFCG President. "While it is easy to focus solely on the financial success of the business, we realize that such performance improvement is impossible without significant cultural alignment, which in our view only comes from strong leadership, starting with the CEO."
Mahmoud is quick to share the credit, pointing to his leadership team and partners at Golder. "I am honored to receive this award. Golder has enjoyed a long and successful journey, responding to incredible challenges with a powerful resilient spirit," says Mahmoud. "Today, Golder is stronger than ever thanks to the commitment and dedication of our employee owners—credit for Golder's success belongs with them."
