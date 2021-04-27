Goldfish® and Frank's® RedHot® Partner for Limited-Edition Hot-Sauce Flavored Crackers

NORWALK, Conn., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time ever, leading snack brand, Goldfish®, has teamed up with America's #1 hot sauce brand, Frank's RedHot to create a spicier version of the beloved crackers, Goldfish® Frank's RedHot crackers. Fans can get their hands on the hottest snack of the season starting this May wherever Goldfish crackers are sold. But on April 27th, Goldfish® are giving fans a chance to snag a bag before they hit stores! To enter the giveaway, go to the @GoldfishSmiles Instagram story to unlock and use the custom AR (augmented reality) filter, tag @GoldfishSmiles in your story, add #Sweepstakes, and post!*

"We learned that adults are big fans of Goldfish and it's an appetite we've never fully satisfied," said Janda Lukin, Chief Marketing Officer, Campbell Snacks. "'Hot' is the #1 most requested Goldfish flavor across social, so we wanted to bring the heat with an unexpected partnership between Goldfish and Frank's that fans will love."

New Goldfish® Frank's RedHot crackers are made with the classic hot sauce ingredients you know and love, including notes of vinegar for acidity and a premium blend of aged cayenne peppers for the perfect blend of flavor and heat. This spicy new snack offers up the great taste you expect from The Snack That Smiles Back®, now with the heat you crave from Frank's RedHot.

Goldfish® Frank's RedHot crackers will be available at retailers nationwide starting May 2021 while supplies last for an SRP of $2.49 per 6.6oz bag.

"At Frank's we are always looking for new ways for our fans to enjoy our hot sauce. This limited-edition Goldfish flavor brings a spicy bite to a nostalgic everyday snack," says Jill Pratt, Chief Marketing Excellence Officer, for McCormick. "We hope that consumers enjoy this partnership between our two iconic brands for a fun experience that is sure to wake up your taste buds."

* Winners will receive a DM from the Goldfish Instagram account. Open to US Residents (+DC) 18 or older. No Purchase Necessary. Ends 4/29/2021 at 9:00 am (EST). Void Where Prohibited. Link to Full Rules in @GoldfishSmiles Instagram bio.

About Pepperidge Farm®

Pepperidge Farm® is a leading brand of premium quality snacks, fresh bakery products, and frozen foods, founded in 1937, The Pepperidge Farm® brand includes nearly 100 different snacks including over 30 varieties of Goldfish crackers and 65 varieties of cookies. The portfolio includes iconic Goldfish crackers, Milano cookies, and Pepperidge Farm Farmhouse Thin & Crispy cookies and more than 50 varieties of fresh baked breads including Pepperidge Farm Swirl, Farmhouse and Whole Grain and frozen Puff Pastry, Layer Cakes and Garlic Bread. Founded by Margaret Rudkin, an entrepreneurial homemaker who began baking fresh, wholesome bread for her allergy-afflicted son, Pepperidge Farm branded products are now in approximately75 percent of homes nationwide. For more information, visit www.pepperidgefarm.com or follow Pepperidge Farm on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Frank's®

It all started back in 1920 when the first bottle of Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce was introduced. Made with a premium blend of aged cayenne peppers, Frank's RedHot adds the perfect blend of flavor and heat to your favorite foods. Frank's Cayenne Pepper Sauce was used as the secret ingredient in the original Buffalo wings created in Buffalo, NY in 1964. Try our family of products including the Original sauce, Buffalo Wings sauce, Queso Dip seasoning mix, Buffalo Ranch seasoning, Frozen Buffalo Wings and more. Visit www.Franksredhot.com for more information and recipes.

Frank's is one of McCormick & Company's (MKC) brands. As a global leader in flavor, McCormick has built a portfolio of leading flavor brands that enhance people's enjoyment of food all around the world. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick. Founded in 1889, McCormick envisions a World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable, and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com.

