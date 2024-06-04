Goldfish® Answers Snack Lovers' Pleas with Debut of New Spicy Dill Pickle Flavor

CAMDEN, N.J., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickle lovers, rejoice! Fans asked, and Goldfish® answered in the most dillicious way. America's favorite fish-shaped cracker is introducing a new limited-edition Goldfish Spicy Dill Pickle cracker. The new flavor is the perfect balance of tangy dill pickle with the spicy kick of red chili peppers on Goldfish Original crackers.

New limited-edition Goldfish Spicy Dill Pickle crackers

"Fan passion for new Goldfish flavors is a constant source of inspiration for us," said Janda Lukin, SVP and Chief Marketing Office of Campbell's Snacks. "Overwhelming demand on social media and even a petition for a pickle flavor fueled the creation of our new Spicy Dill Pickle cracker. This delicious and craveable summer snack is sure to satisfy Goldfish and pickle enthusiasts alike."

With over 300 million pickle related posts on TikTok1 and 53 million Americans requesting extra spice2, Goldfish Spicy Dill Pickle flavor crackers combine flavor and fandom with its latest limited-edition cracker. Spicy Dill Pickle joins a long line of delicious, limited offerings including Goldfish OLD BAY seasoned crackers, Goldfish Hello Kitty® strawberry shortcake flavored grahams, Goldfish Elf™ maple syrup flavored grahams and more.

Available for a limited time only, grab this wow-worthy flavor for a summer gathering or to get you out of an afternoon hunger pickle. Goldfish Spicy Dill Pickle flavored crackers are the perfect snack and are available for a limited time in national retailers starting this June for an SRP of $3.69. For more information on Goldfish crackers, visit https://www.pepperidgefarm.com/product-categories/goldfish-crackers/.

1 Source: TikTok, May 2024

2 Source: Grubhub, 2024

About Pepperidge Farm®

Pepperidge Farm® is a leading brand of premium quality snacks, fresh bakery products, and frozen foods, founded in 1937, The Pepperidge Farm® brand includes nearly 100 different snacks including over 30 varieties of Goldfish® crackers and 65 varieties of cookies. The portfolio includes iconic Goldfish® crackers, Milano cookies, and Pepperidge Farm Farmhouse Thin & Crispy cookies and more than 50 varieties of fresh baked breads including Pepperidge Farm Swirl, Farmhouse and Whole Grain and frozen Puff Pastry, Layer Cakes and Garlic Bread. Founded by Margaret Rudkin, an entrepreneurial homemaker who began baking fresh, wholesome bread for her allergy-afflicted son, Pepperidge Farm branded products are now in approximately 75 percent of homes nationwide. As of Fall 2022, all Pepperidge Farm signature paper bags are considered recyclable. For more information, visit www.pepperidgefarm.com or follow Pepperidge Farm on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. For more about Campbell Soup Company visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com.

CONTACT: Nirmala Singh, [email protected]

SOURCE Campbell Soup Company