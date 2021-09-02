Goldfish® Brings Back the Flavor and Style of the 90s with New Limited-Edition Jalapeño Popper Flavored Crackers and JNCO® Jeans Partnership

In addition to the new limited-edition crackers, Goldfish® has partnered with JNCO®, the iconic denim brand who became a phenomenon in the 90s and are known for their one-of-a-kind jeans, to create a limited-edition Goldfish Jalapeño Popper JNCO jean. The jeans are the ultimate 90s snacking pants with the wide-legged style JNCO is known for and features large pockets perfect for a bag of Jalapeño Popper Goldfish. Fans can get their hands on a pair of the limited-edition JNCO jeans at JNCO.com/goldfish, and each order will include a bag of Jalapeño Popper Goldfish® to enjoy by the handful while wearing the new snack pants.

"Hot and spicy flavored snacks are on the rise, and so is 90s nostalgia. With a hit of heat, our savory and cheesy Jalapeño Popper Goldfish bring this unique 90s flavor to the Goldfish family," said Danielle Brown, Vice President of Marketing, Campbell Snacks. "To take it to the next level, we connected the flavor of the 90s with the fashion of the 90s and … it's all that!"

This limited-edition flavor is available now at major retailers where you buy Goldfish, for an SRP of $2.69 per 6.6oz bag. The limited-edition Goldfish Jalapeño Popper JNCO jeans are available for purchase online at www.JNCO.com/goldfish . New ad spots from Goldfish® featuring the JNCO jeans can be found here.

"JNCO is about celebrating individuality and embracing art, culture, and creativity. When our friends at Goldfish presented an idea to celebrate the 90s together, we were thrilled to combine JNCO's iconic wide leg style and this nostalgic Goldfish flavor in such an exciting way," said Camilla Revah, Vice President of JNCO Los Angeles.

Goldfish® introduces limited-edition Jalapeño Popper flavored crackers and limited-edition Goldfish Jalapeño Popper JNCO jeans.

Be sure to tag @GoldfishSmiles and @jncolosangeles on social media to show us how you're enjoying your Jalapeño Popper Goldfish® in your Goldfish Jalapeño Popper JNCO jeans.

For more information on Goldfish® crackers, visit https://www.pepperidgefarm.com/product-categories/goldfish-crackers/ .

For more information on JNCO®, visit www.JNCO.com.

About Pepperidge Farm

Pepperidge Farm® is a leading brand of premium quality snacks, fresh bakery products and frozen foods, founded in 1937. The Pepperidge Farm® brand includes nearly 100 different snacks including over 30 varieties of Goldfish crackers and 65 varieties of cookies. The portfolio includes iconic Goldfish crackers, Milano cookies, and Pepperidge Farm Farmhouse Thin & Crispy cookies and more than 50 varieties of fresh baked breads including Pepperidge Farm Swirl, Farmhouse and Whole Grain and frozen Puff Pastry, Layer Cakes and Garlic Bread. Founded by Margaret Rudkin, an entrepreneurial homemaker who began baking fresh, wholesome bread for her allergy-afflicted son, Pepperidge Farm branded products are now in approximately 75 percent of homes nationwide. For more information, visit www.pepperidgefarm.com or follow @GoldfishSmiles on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

About JNCO

In 1985, JNCO established itself as the original wide leg jeans, thanks to an abundance of creative input from artists and designers who have continued to contribute to its evolution. The brand skyrocketed to fame in the 1990s for its unique street style and signature logos. A landscape of art influenced by diverse urban culture, sports, music and the "unconventional" transformed the brand into a worldwide phenomenon. Today's JNCO takes on a life of its own. Authentic to its origins, yet forward thinking, JNCO proudly presents a line that is truly and unapologetically JNCO Jeans in terms of both quality and appearance. JNCO continues to manufacture their quality wide leg jeans, as well as tees, khakis, shorts, fleece and other signature pieces.

JUDGE NONE. CHOOSE ONE.

For more information, please visit JNCO at www.JNCO.com.

SOURCE Pepperidge Farm

Related Links

http://www.pepperidgefarm.com

http://www.JNCO.com

