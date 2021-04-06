Goldfish® Crackers Launches TikTok Challenge with Basketball's Best Friends

The Goldfish #GoForTheHandful TikTok Challenge asks consumers to duet with Boban to see if their handful of Goldfish can keep up with some of the biggest hands in basketball. TikTok users will need to get creative if they want to win, the 7'4" tall Marjanovic holds 301 crackers in a single handful! Participants can post their videos to TikTok with the hashtags #GoForTheHandful and #Contest for a chance to win. The 25 most creative videos will be awarded a special edition autographed "Boban Size" giant bag of Goldfish crackers. One lucky TikToker will be made the official "Spokeshand" of Goldfish, winning free Goldfish crackers for a year and appearing in future social media content from the brand. The challenge begins Tuesday, April 6 and continues through April 25.

"We like to think there's no friendlier snack than Goldfish, our crackers literally smile, so we loved the idea of reuniting basketball best friends Tobi and Bobi for the campaign," said Janda Lukin, Chief Marketing Officer for Campbell Snacks. "The inspiration for the challenge came from the insight that 40 percent of Goldfish crackers are consumed by adults, and the preferred way to eat them is by the handful." The challenge was developed in partnership with TikTok and features their creators in Duet videos taking on Marjanovic. "We can't wait to see how our fans get creative with the challenge."

The challenge is just one element in the new campaign, which also features a host of new commercials and video content, centered around the friendly competition between best friends Harris and Marjanovic. The campaign includes:

Two :30 TV spots

Five :15 spots

The #GoForTheHandful Challenge on TikTok

TikTok influencer content

Social media content

The campaign aims at adults in a new way for the brand. While known as a great snack for kids, adults eat a lot of Goldfish. "We've always talked to parents, and we're definitely not moving away from that. But nearly half of our consumption already comes from adults, so we know it's a snack for the whole family and we feel there is a big, untapped, audience out there for a campaign like this," said Lukin.

Challenge winners will be announced later this spring. For more information visit @GoldfishSmiles on TikTok anytime between April 6 and April 25 to learn how to participate.

About Pepperidge Farm

Pepperidge Farm® is a leading brand of premium quality snacks, fresh bakery products and frozen foods, founded in 1937. The Pepperidge Farm® brand includes nearly 100 different snacks including over 30 varieties of Goldfish crackers and 65 varieties of cookies. The portfolio includes iconic Goldfish crackers, Milano cookies, and Pepperidge Farm Farmhouse Thin & Crispy cookies and more than 50 varieties of fresh baked breads including Pepperidge Farm Swirl, Farmhouse and Whole Grain and frozen Puff Pastry, Layer Cakes and Garlic Bread. Founded by Margaret Rudkin, an entrepreneurial homemaker who began baking fresh, wholesome bread for her allergy-afflicted son, Pepperidge Farm branded products are now in approximately 75 percent of homes nationwide. For more information, visit www.pepperidgefarm.com or follow @GoldfishSmiles on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

Contact

Bethridge Toovell

[email protected]

SOURCE Pepperidge Farm

Related Links

http://www.pepperidgefarm.com

