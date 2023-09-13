Goldfish® Goes to College with NBA's Boban Marjanović

Fans Can Win Boban-Sized Bags of 2,000 Goldfish Crackers for Back-to-School Snacking

News provided by

Campbell Soup Company

13 Sep, 2023, 09:01 ET

CAMDEN, N.J., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the No. 1 favorite snack of Gen Z teens, * Goldfish® is "tipping-off" back to school snacking season with NBA-star Boban Marjanović by giving college students the chance to win Boban-sized bags of Goldfish crackers. The bags stand over a foot tall and hold 2,000 Goldfish, perfect for a semester of snacking!

Continue Reading
Boban Goes to College with Goldfish.
Boban Goes to College with Goldfish.

The giveaway to 10 lucky fans is part of a new activation that follows Boban as he heads to college with a little help from Goldfish and friends. Fans can follow @GoldfishSmiles to watch Boban experience life as a freshman on campus- from being dropped off by Philadelphia 76ers star Tobias Harris to meeting a new roommate and attending orientation. All the while, Boban will bring smiles to fellow college students with a huge handful of Goldfish.

"College students love Goldfish and Boban, so we were thrilled to combine them at the start of a new semester," said Janda Lukin, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer of Campbell Snacks. "Goldfish is teaming up with Boban to help give students a great back to school."

From Sept. 13 to Sept. 20, fans can head to GoldfishBobanBag.com to enter for the chance to win their own Boban-sized bag of Goldfish crackers.

This new partnership is the latest between Goldfish and Boban. Goldfish fans are known for snacking by the handful, and no fan does it in a bigger way than Boban Marjanović, the man with the biggest hands in the NBA. The basketball star can hold 301 Goldfish in one handful.

Be sure to tag @GoldfishSmiles on social media to show us how you enjoy your Goldfish crackers this back-to-school season.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. US & DC 18+. Ends 9/20/23. Void where prohibited. For Rules/Enter: bit.ly/BobanBag.

For more information on Goldfish® crackers, visit https://www.pepperidgefarm.com/product-categories/goldfish-crackers/.

*Source: Piper Sandler & Co., Taking Stock with Teens, April 2023. Piper Sandler & Co. Member SIPC and NYSE.

About Pepperidge Farm®

Pepperidge Farm® is a leading brand of premium quality snacks, fresh bakery products, and frozen foods, founded in 1937, The Pepperidge Farm® brand includes nearly 100 different snacks including over 30 varieties of Goldfish® crackers and 65 varieties of cookies. The portfolio includes iconic Goldfish® crackers, Milano cookies, and Pepperidge Farm Farmhouse Thin & Crispy cookies and more than 50 varieties of fresh baked breads including Pepperidge Farm Swirl, Farmhouse and Whole Grain and frozen Puff Pastry, Layer Cakes and Garlic Bread. Founded by Margaret Rudkin, an entrepreneurial homemaker who began baking fresh, wholesome bread for her allergy-afflicted son, Pepperidge Farm branded products are now in approximately 75 percent of homes nationwide. As of Fall 2022, all Pepperidge Farm signature paper bags are considered recyclable. For more information, visit www.pepperidgefarm.com or follow Pepperidge Farm on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Contact:
Nirmala Singh | Zeno Group
[email protected]

SOURCE Campbell Soup Company

Also from this source

SNYDER'S OF HANOVER® INTRODUCES NEW "NASHVILLE HOT" PRETZEL PIECES

OLD BAY SEASONED GOLDFISH® CRACKERS RETURN FOR A LIMITED TIME

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.