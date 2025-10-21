Goldfish Gold Drives Accessible Tokenized Gold Investment, Launches Stablecoin

Goldfish Gold (GGBR Inc.) officially launches gold-backed stablecoin, offering liquidity, physical redemption options, and real-time price stability via proof-of-reserve oracles

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GGBR Inc. , a Wyoming-based digital assets company, has announced the official public launch of its platform alongside the innovative Goldfish gold-backed stablecoin, following a long-term strategic partnership with I-ON Digital Corp. ("I-ON"), a leader in real-world asset (RWA) digitization and gold-backed digital securities.

Built in collaboration with ION, Goldfish represents a secure synthesis of physical gold value and decentralized finance innovation. Each Goldfish token (GGBR) is backed by 1/1000th of a troy ounce of LBMA-priced gold, with 5:1 collateral coverage through ION's ION.au gold-backed assets.

The Goldfish platform, now live, facilitates buy, hold, and redemption transactions in tokenized gold, with real-time proof-of-collateral verification. GGBR holders benefit from 24/7 liquidity, physical redemption options through regulated dealers, and stable pricing tied to live market gold rates.

"Goldfish is the synthesis of two titans: gold as a timeless store of value, and the flexibility of modern decentralized finance," said Peter Mikhailenok, President of GGBR Inc. "Our mission is to make gold ownership borderless and inclusive, offering a trusted foundation for everyday investors."

Goldfish's launch follows successful presales that recorded initial proceeds for I-ON Digital's Bitcoin and Ethereum reserve portfolio . As part of its roadmap, Goldfish plans to expand multi-chain interoperability, integrate with leading decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms to enhance utility and accessibility, and increase market exposure through listings on numerous centralized exchanges.

About GGBR Inc.

GGBR Inc. is a Wyoming-based company focused on launching the Goldfish gold-backed stablecoin, a blockchain-native digital asset designed for stability, transparency, and accessibility. With a mission to democratize access to gold as an asset class, GGBR leverages cutting-edge technology to offer micro-fractional ownership and seamless liquidity for investors worldwide.

SOURCE GGBR Inc.