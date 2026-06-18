GOLDFISH SWIM SCHOOL CELEBRATES FATHER'S DAY BY HELPING DADS AND BABIES CONNECT IN THE WATER WITH NEW 'DADS & MINIS' PROGRAM

The premier swim school empowers fathers to take the lead in early water safety with an initiative designed to boost childhood development and infant bonding

TROY, Mich., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldfish Swim School, North America's premier learn-to-swim franchise, is making waves this Father's Day with the launch of its brand-new Dads & Minis Program. Designed to get fathers directly into the water alongside top-tier instructors, the program offers a guided exploration of the pool for babies as young as four months old—giving "Minis" invaluable dad time while they simultaneously learn life-saving skills.

"This program marks a full-circle moment for us nearly 20 years after opening our first school, and as a father of five—including an 11-month-old at home—I know firsthand how meaningful those moments in the pool can be," said Goldfish Swim School President Andrew McCuiston. "Parenting is a team sport, and when dads actively participate in their children's development, it strengthens the entire family dynamic while creating lifelong bonds. At Goldfish, we've always welcomed and celebrated fathers in the water alongside their children. Our lessons were built by parents, for parents, and I'm proud to continue encouraging dads to play an active role in their children's early water safety journey."

A positive relationship between a child and their father yields deeper developmental benefits than many realize. Getting dads involved in their child's activities early on builds a foundation for future success.

"Children are more likely to thrive when their fathers are actively involved from the start," said Dr. Molly O'Shea, official pediatrician for Goldfish Swim School Franchising. "With dad's support along the way, kids tend to navigate peer relationships with confidence, achieve higher academic marks, and experience fewer mental health challenges down the road."

Goldfish Swim School's Dads & Minis program targets four critical areas of family and childhood development including:

Boosting Childhood Development : According to the Society for Research in Child Development (SRCD), children with involved fathers are more likely to succeed academically, have stronger social-emotional adjustment capabilities, and have more positive relationships with their peers. Goldfish Swim School's Dads & Minis program offers a fun, high-impact way to foster these milestones.

: According to the Society for Research in Child Development (SRCD), children with involved fathers are more likely to succeed academically, have stronger social-emotional adjustment capabilities, and have more positive relationships with their peers. Goldfish Swim School's Dads & Minis program offers a fun, high-impact way to foster these milestones. Early Water Safety for Minis : Drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1-4, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). By starting classes at just four months old, dads can directly equip their children with critical, life-saving habits.

: Drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1-4, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). By starting classes at just four months old, dads can directly equip their children with critical, life-saving habits. Building a Habit of Showing Up : The positive impact of a father's involvement multiplies as a child grows. Dads & Minis helps fathers establish a routine of active engagement that pays dividends for years to come.

: The positive impact of a father's involvement multiplies as a child grows. Dads & Minis helps fathers establish a routine of active engagement that pays dividends for years to come. Positive Impact on Family Life: When fathers are actively engaged, the entire household benefits. The SRCD notes that paternal involvement leads to more cooperative co-parenting, increased relationship satisfaction, and even better physical health for both partners.

Families can experience the Dads & Minis program now at participating locations. To find a Goldfish Swim School near you, visit https://goldfishswimschool.com/locations/.

About Goldfish Swim School

Founded in 2006 by husband-and-wife team Chris and Jenny McCuiston, Troy, Michigan-based Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children aged 4 months through 12 years. Classes are led by specially trained instructors in a safe, child-friendly environment using a research-based philosophy called The Science of SwimPlay®. Our curriculum delivers guided, safety-focused lessons that help children make accelerated, measured progress in both swimming skills and confidence. Since opening its first franchised location in 2009, the brand has grown to over 200 schools in over 40 states and Canada, with an additional 150-plus in development. Goldfish is ranked No. 78 overall in Entrepreneur's 2026 Franchise 500 and has been recognized as the No. 1 swimming lessons franchise for 10 consecutive years, was ranked No. 30 in Franchise Times' 2025 Fast & Serious List and is rated as a Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review for 2026.

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SOURCE Goldfish Swim School