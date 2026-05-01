GOLDFISH SWIM SCHOOL KICKS OFF NATIONAL WATER SAFETY MONTH BY EMPHASIZING LIFE-SAVING SKILLS FOR EVERY SEASON

Beginning May 1, new swim packages, water safety initiatives and national "Best Summer Ever" sweepstakes launch to ensure children maintain essential water safety habits long after the summer season ends

TROY, Mich., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldfish Swim School, the premier swim school franchise in North America, is committed to raising water safety awareness and accessibility during National Water Safety Month this May. As families prepare for summer travel and the upcoming pool season, the importance of these initiatives is critical as drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1-4 and the second leading cause of unintentional injury death for children ages 5-14.

"May serves as a vital reminder that consistent, professional instruction is a necessity rather than an optional activity for families," said Jenny McCuiston, co-founder of Goldfish Swim School Franchising. "By enrolling children in a proven curriculum that fosters capability and confidence, families are making a non-negotiable commitment to their children's safety that extends far beyond a single season."

To champion water safety, Goldfish Swim School is launching a series of impactful initiatives this May:

"Best Summer Ever" Sweepstakes : Goldfish Swim School is hosting a national sweepstakes to encourage families to commit to consistent swim practice. Participants who enter will be eligible to win a variety of swimtastic prizes worth $5,000.

: Goldfish Swim School is hosting a national sweepstakes to encourage families to commit to consistent swim practice. Participants who enter will be eligible to win a variety of swimtastic prizes worth $5,000. Water Safety Month Packages : Available exclusively this May, select Goldfish Swim School Franchise locations are offering Water Safety Month Packages in 3-, 6-, 9-, and 12-month packages designed to help families build essential, life-saving aquatic skills through consistent instruction.

: Available exclusively this May, select Goldfish Swim School Franchise locations are offering Water Safety Month Packages in 3-, 6-, 9-, and 12-month packages designed to help families build essential, life-saving aquatic skills through consistent instruction. Swim Suit Color Safety Activation : In collaboration with Safe in the Seat (SITS), a trusted voice in car seat and child safety, this initiative educates parents on the importance of high visibility swimwear to keep children safe. Reach is amplified through dedicated emails and a co-branded "Safe in the Swim" guide.

: In collaboration with Safe in the Seat (SITS), a trusted voice in car seat and child safety, this initiative educates parents on the importance of high visibility swimwear to keep children safe. Reach is amplified through dedicated emails and a co-branded "Safe in the Swim" guide. Expert Advocacy & Education: Goldfish Swim School is partnering with the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), which will include water safety information included on The Healthy Children podcast and bilingual articles regarding drowning prevention, providing families with helpful tips along with clinical insights from trusted medical experts. Complementing this, Transforming Toddlerhood will amplify these safety messages across social channels and newsletters, emphasizing that active, professional instruction is a necessary, non-negotiable step to keeping children safer.

Goldfish Swim School extends its resources online, offering families downloadable tools to help keep their loved ones safer, including checklists, how-to guides, expert insights, and at-home signage, all available on Goldfish Swim School's website here.

*See contest landing page for official rules and restrictions.

About Goldfish Swim School

Founded in 2006 by husband-and-wife team Chris and Jenny McCuiston, Troy, Michigan-based Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children aged 4 months through 12 years. Classes are led by specially trained instructors in a safe, child-friendly environment using a research-based philosophy called The Science of SwimPlay®. Our curriculum delivers guided, safety-focused lessons that help children make accelerated, measured progress in both swimming skills and confidence. Since opening its first franchised location in 2009, the brand has grown to over 200 schools in over 40 states and Canada, with an additional 150-plus in development. Goldfish is ranked No. 78 overall in Entrepreneur's 2026 Franchise 500 and has been recognized as the No. 1 swimming lessons franchise for 10 consecutive years, was ranked No. 30 in Franchise Times' 2025 Fast & Serious List and is rated as a Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review for 2026.

About Safe in the Seat

Safe in the Seat was founded by Michelle Pratt, a mother of two and a Nationally Certified Child Passenger Safety Technician (CPST), to help parents make informed, confident decisions about car seat safety. After experiencing firsthand the confusion and uncertainty that can come with selecting and correctly installing a car seat, she set out to make child passenger safety more accessible, clear, and trustworthy for families. What began as a personal mission has grown into a widely trusted resource providing expert-backed tools and education, including a car seat finder, digital guides, personalized support, and educational content. Today, Safe in the Seat equips parents with the knowledge and confidence needed to prioritize safety and simplify the complexities of car seat use in everyday family life.

Media Contacts:

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Ashley Sandberg, [email protected]

Shannon Leigh Keenan, [email protected]

SOURCE Goldfish Swim School