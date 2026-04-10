GOLDFISH SWIM SCHOOL'S FIRST FRANCHISE GROUP RECEIVES 2026 MVP AWARD FROM MULTI-UNIT FRANCHISEE MAGAZINE

BHB Group, a 17-year Goldfish Swim School franchisee, recognized for pioneering leadership, proven scalable growth and unwavering commitment to the Golden Experience

TROY, Mich., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BHB Group, a large, multi-unit franchisee of Goldfish Swim School Franchising, LLC, has been named the 2026 Most Valuable Performer (MVP) Single Brand Leadership Award recipient by Multi-Unit Franchisee Magazine.

BHB Group joined Goldfish Swim School in 2009 as the company's very first franchise group. Since then, the group has dedicated 17 years to building what is now a large multi-unit ownership group in the Goldfish Swim School system, with 33 schools in nine states. BHB Group is led by Katie Lee and Brian and Hope Bayer, who bring people-first leadership, operational excellence and steadfast commitment to the brand's water safety mission.

Presented at the Multi-Unit Franchising Conference in late March, the MVP Single Brand Leadership Award recognizes franchisees who demonstrate outstanding leadership, scalable multi-unit growth and an exceptional commitment to brand excellence and community impact within a single franchise system.

"This award is a true reflection of Katie, Brian and Hope's extraordinary dedication to building something bigger than any one location," said Chris McCuiston, CEO and Co-Founder of Goldfish Swim School Franchising. "From opening our very first franchise school in Farmington Hills nearly two decades ago to leading a large multi-unit ownership group today, their commitment to people, quality and the mission of water safety is an inspiration to every franchisee in our network. We are incredibly proud to have this team as a cornerstone of the Goldfish family."

BHB Group employs more than 2,000 team members and has provided swim lessons for kids to thousands of families across its locations, all rooted in the Goldfish mission: that every child deserves to be safe in and around the water, and that every family deserves an exceptional Golden Experience. Each of those children represents a family that trusted BHB to deliver on that promise, and that responsibility drives the team every single day.

"This recognition belongs to every person on the BHB team: the people who show up every day committed to bringing the Goldfish experience to new markets and deepening our impact, one pool, one family and one community at a time," said Katie Lee, Partner at BHB Group. "Growth never changes our standards. Brian, Hope and I are thankful to Chris and Jenny McCuiston for bringing this vision to life and making 17 years feel like just the beginning."

With more than 200 locations across North America, Goldfish Swim School serves families in major metropolitan areas and suburban communities. Parents can find their nearest location and enroll in swim lessons at goldfishswimschool.com/locations.

Visit goldfishswimschool.com/franchise-opportunities or call 248-801-1850 for detailed franchise information.

About Goldfish Swim School

Founded in 2006 by husband-and-wife team Chris and Jenny McCuiston, Troy, Michigan-based Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children aged 4 months through 12 years. Classes are led by specially trained instructors in a safe, child-friendly environment using a research-based philosophy called The Science of SwimPlay®. Our curriculum delivers guided, safety-focused lessons that help children make accelerated, measured progress in both swimming skills and confidence. Since opening its first franchised location in 2009, the brand has grown to over 200 schools in over 40 states and Canada, with an additional 150-plus in development. Goldfish is ranked No. 78 overall in Entrepreneur's 2026 Franchise 500 and has been recognized as the No. 1 swimming lessons franchise for 10 consecutive years, was ranked No. 30 in Franchise Times' 2025 Fast & Serious List and is rated as a Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review for 2026.

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SOURCE Goldfish Swim School