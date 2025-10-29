Goldfish Swim School Joins the American Academy of Pediatrics' New Injury Prevention Assembly as an Inaugural Member

North America's Premier Swim School Franchise Teams with the AAP to Further Commitment to Water Safety

TROY, Mich., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldfish Swim School , North America's premier swim school franchise, is proud to announce its role as an inaugural member of the American Academy of Pediatrics' (AAP) Injury Prevention Assembly .

This groundbreaking collaboration brings together leading voices in medicine, safety, and youth education to advance science-based strategies aimed at reducing preventable childhood injuries, including drowning, which is the leading cause of injury-related death for children ages 1- 4 and second leading cause of injury death for children 5 – 14.

As the first swim school to join the assembly, Goldfish Swim School will contribute its expertise in water safety education, curriculum development, and community engagement to support the Assembly's mission.

"At Goldfish Swim School, we are fiercely committed to sharing water safety information and swim education to keep kids and families safer in and around water," said Chris McCuiston, Co-Founder and CEO of Goldfish Swim School. "Joining the AAP's Injury Prevention Assembly allows us to learn from top medical experts, share what we've seen in the water, and collaborate on solutions that can truly save lives. It's an opportunity to be part of the conversation, and the change, that will move the needle on drowning prevention."

The AAP's Injury Prevention Assembly unites pediatricians, researchers, and industry leaders committed to developing evidence-based practices and outreach that improve safety outcomes for children. Together, they focus on identifying emerging safety trends, analyzing injury data, and promoting education that empowers families to make safer choices.

Goldfish Swim School's membership further strengthens its long-standing relationship with the AAP. Dr. Molly O'Shea , Goldfish Swim School's official pediatrician and a practicing pediatrician in Michigan, is also a member of the AAP's Michigan Chapter, ensuring a strong bridge between pediatric expertise and real-world safety education.

"Formal swim lessons reduce the risk of drowning by up to 88% ," said Dr. O'Shea. "Our collaboration with the AAP reinforces what has always been at the heart of Goldfish Swim School - helping children build confidence, skills, and lifelong safety habits. By combining the AAP's medical insight with our in-water experience, we can help more families understand how preventable drowning is, and how early swim education plays a critical role."

As an inaugural member, Goldfish Swim School will participate in ongoing discussions and initiatives aimed at improving safety standards and outreach nationwide, amplifying its impact beyond the pool and into the broader public health space.

For more important water safety information and to find a Goldfish Swim School location near you, visit https://www.goldfishswimschool.com/ .

About Goldfish Swim School

Founded in 2006 by husband-and-wife team Chris and Jenny McCuiston, Troy, Michigan-based Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children aged 4 months to 12 years. Classes are led by specially trained instructors in a safe, child-friendly environment using a research-based philosophy called The Science of SwimPlay®. Since opening its first franchised location in 2009, the brand has grown to more than 190 schools in over 35 states and Canada, with an additional 130+ in development. Goldfish is ranked No. 75 overall in Entrepreneur's 2025 Franchise 500® and has been recognized as the No. 1 swimming lessons franchise for nine consecutive years, was named to Franchise Times' Top Brand to Buy in 2024 and is rated as a Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review for 2025.

