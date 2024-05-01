GOLDFISH SWIM SCHOOL LAUNCHES 4th ANNUAL SAFER SWIMMER PLEDGE WITH OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALISTS RYAN MURPHY AND CULLEN JONES IN PARTNERSHIP WITH LEGOLAND® NEW YORK FOR NATIONAL WATER SAFETY MONTH THIS MAY

TROY, Mich., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldfish Swim School, the premier swim school in North America, is proud to announce the launch of its 4th annual "Safer Swimmer Pledge" initiative, a commitment to observing five essential rules of water safety in honor of National Water Safety Month this May. With drowning remaining the leading cause of death for children aged 1 to 4, and the second leading cause of unintentional injury death for children aged 5 to 14, particularly surging in the summer months, this pledge becomes a critical tool in promoting water safety.

The Safer Swimmer Pledge comprises a set of commitments designed to instill smart water practices in children and adults alike:

"Whether I'm at home, the beach or pool, I will play it cool and follow the rules."

"When it comes to swimming, water safety is key, that's why I will always have an adult with me!"

"When I'm around water or on a boat, I can wear a life jacket to help me float."

"No matter how deep the water may be, I'll always jump in with my feet."

"If I see a swimmer in need, I know how to help them indeed! First, I'll throw them something to float, and then I'll go and get an adult."

Olympic Gold Medalists, World Champion swimmers, and Goldfish Swim School Ambassadors Ryan Murphy and Cullen Jones will once again join the challenge, inspiring little swimmers nationwide to make waves for water safety by encouraging friends, classmates, families, and community to take the Safer Swimmer Pledge.

"Swimming has been a tremendous part of my life since I was four years old," said Ryan Murphy. "I know firsthand the positive impact learning to swim can have on kids, making them not only safer but more confident. I'm honored to continue to work with Goldfish Swim School in our mutual mission to help children be safer in and around the water, and encourage all to take the Safer Swimmer Pledge this May."

Furthering his strong commitment to water safety education, Murphy, who is also an ambassador for the USA Swimming Foundation, will celebrate Water Safety Month with the highly anticipated grand opening of a brand new Goldfish Swim School location, owned by the World Champion swimmer and his family, in St. Johns, Florida.

"After nearly drowning at the age of 5, my parents enrolled me in swim lessons," said four-time Olympic medalist Cullen Jones, who is the first African American to hold a world record in the sport of swimming. "I developed a love for swimming that has carried me through life and a firm understanding of the importance of water safety education - particularly in diverse and underserved communities. Taking the Safer Swimmer Pledge is an important step to a safer summer in and around the water, and I'm excited to continue working with Goldfish Swim School to share these important water safety reminders."

A proud Goldfish Dad, Jones' young son is enrolled in their local Goldfish Swim School where the pair have enjoyed the bonding, confidence building and fun of regular swim lessons - not just in the warmer months, but all year round.

Making this year's Safer Swimmer Pledge challenge even more fin-tastic, Goldfish Swim School is excited to partner with LEGOLAND® New York to enhance pledge participation with exciting new prizes offered. Families who take the online pledge will receive an exclusive offer to visit any LEGOLAND Resort or Discovery Center, and will be entered to win a Grand Prize of three nights and two days at LEGOLAND NY Resort, $2,024 in GOLD-hard cash, and LEGO® products to enjoy. Other prizes include a year of free swim lessons, pool parties at local Goldfish Swim School locations, fun LEGO products, and more. Additionally, the Goldfish Swim School location with the most pledges will win a VIP pool party with Murphy and Jones to celebrate water safety and their community.

Continuing its commitment to extend the reach of swimming lessons to underserved children across the U.S., for every virtual pledge, Goldfish Swim School Franchising will once again donate $1 to USA Swimming Foundation, with donations doubled on May 15 for International Water Safety Day.

"Since launching this campaign in 2021, over 35,000 families have shown their commitment to water safety by taking the Safer Swimmer Pledge," said Chris McCuiston, CEO and co-founder of Goldfish Swim School. "We are thrilled to increase our impact each year, and to partner with LEGO, a brand that, like Goldfish, believes in the importance of learning through play, as we continue the Goldfish Swim School mission to provide parents and children with the knowledge and skills they need to be safer in and around the water. We encourage all to join Ryan, Cullen, our friends at LEGO, and our entire Goldfish Swim School family in taking the pledge."

Additional special National Water Safety Month activities and resources include a timely water safety tour in Florida – the state that leads the nation in child drowning deaths - with Goldfish Swim School Co-Founder Jenny McCuiston and drowning prevention advocate and Program Manager for Every Child a Swimmer, Casey McGovern, a mom who has dedicated her life to water safety advocacy after the loss of her 19-month-old daughter to a tragic drowning accident.

Dr. Molly O'Shea, official pediatrician for Goldfish Swim School Franchising, will also provide crucial water safety updates, tips, and timely reminders for keeping kids safer in and around the water this summer via Goldfish Swim School's official website, social media channels, and more.

More information on water safety is available on the Goldfish Swim School website at https://www.goldfishswimschool.com/.

About Goldfish Swim School

Founded in 2006 by husband-and-wife team Chris and Jenny McCuiston, Troy, Michigan-based Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children aged 4 months to 12 years. Classes are led by specially trained instructors in a safe, child-friendly environment using a research-based philosophy called The Science of SwimPlay®. Since opening its first franchised location in 2009, the brand has grown to more than 165 schools in over 30 states, with an additional 150+ in development. Goldfish is ranked No. 74 overall in Entrepreneur's 2024 Franchise 500® and has been recognized as the No. 1 swimming lessons franchise for seven consecutive years, was named to Franchise Times' Top Brand to Buy in 2024 and is rated as a Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review for 2024. Goldfish Swim School is currently in the process of expanding franchise opportunities throughout North America. For information on franchising, go to www.goldfishswimschool.com/franchise-opportunities.

