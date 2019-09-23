Goldfish Swim School Receives Multiple Industry Awards, Recognized as a Top Franchise
Premier Learn-to-Swim Franchise Celebrates Prestigious Industry Awards Revealing Innovative Growth
Sep 23, 2019, 10:23 ET
TROY, Mich., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldfish Swim School Franchising, LLC, the premier learn-to-swim franchise has been recognized for multiple industry awards in the franchise space, including Entrepreneur Magazine's 2019 Franchise 500, FranchiseHelp's 2019 Franchise Awards, the IFA Educational Foundation's Franchising Gives Back Awards, Inc. Magazine's Annual 5000 List, a recipient of a Gold Stevie® Award Franchise Times Top 200+ Franchises, and is currently a finalist for the upcoming Franchise Business Review's Top Innovative Franchises award. These top rankings come at a time when Goldfish Swim School is seeing tremendous growth. This year alone, the brand has awarded 24 agreements, opened 11 schools, and is on track to open its 100th school milestone by year-end.
- Entrepreneur Magazine's 2019 Franchise 500 ranked Goldfish Swim School No. 50 overall and No. 19 for franchises over $500K. Focusing on areas of performance such as financial strength and stability, growth rate and size of the franchise system, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 ranking is one of the most highly regarded rankings in franchising.
- Inc. Magazine's Annual Inc. 5000 included Goldfish School on its highly regarded list for the fifth straight year. The 2019 list notes the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Goldfish Swim School's consecutive ranking puts the brand in an elite group; less than five percent of companies make the list five years in a row.
- FranchiseHelp placed Goldfish Swim School in the No. 12 spot in the organization's overall top franchise category. With almost 100 franchisors applying for this year's ranking, the winners represent the strongest companies and trends in franchising.
- The Stevie Awards named Goldfish Swim School the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Workplace Design category. This year's International Business Awards® pulled in more than 4,000 nominations across all categories with winners determined by votes from a pool of international executives. Goldfish Swim School won based on its newly designed headquarters.
- The International Franchise Association – Franchising Gives Back Awards recognized Goldfish Swim School with the Gold honor in the Newcomer category. The brand was recognized for its highly successful inaugural 'Float It Forward' fundraising initiative, which collected $163,773 to benefit the USA Swimming Foundation and its Make a Splash initiative.
- Franchise Times Top 200+ Franchises recognized Goldfish Swim School on its ranking, which consist of the largest franchise systems based in the United States according to global system-wide sales. The organization noted the swim school brand did exceedingly well this year, as it had a 44 percent increase in sales.
- Franchise Business Review's Top Innovative Franchises List will debut in October, revealing Goldfish Swim School as a finalist. The organization surveys over 24,000 franchisees from a plethora of today's leading brands to determine the most innovative franchises, based 100 percent on franchisee satisfaction.
"We are incredibly honored to be recognized as a top-ranked company by these prestigious organizations. These accomplishments indicate the level of dedication among the hardworking franchisees within our system and the unparalleled service they provide to our growing member base in the communities we serve," said Chris McCuiston, Co-Founder and CEO of Goldfish Swim School. "The future of the industry remains strong and vibrant, and our goal is to solidify our mark as the industry leader in innovation, member experience, and community goodwill as we continue to grow our footprint across North America."
Celebrating its 10th year in franchising, Goldfish Swim School has built an incredible infrastructure for growth – complete with increased support and services to members and its franchisees to assure a Golden Experience & Extraordinary Results across the board. Most recently, the company invested in a state-of-the-art training pool at its franchise headquarters. The pool helps to provide a best-in-class training program through Goldfish University. The brand also made key internal hires including a Vice President of Construction, People & Culture Manager and Marketing Performance and Analytics Manager, all while enhancing its vendor partnerships – most notably with a new POS and technology platform being rolled out system wide.
Riding this wave of success, the company is seeking qualified and engaged individuals who are involved with their community, have a passion for water safety, and are hungry to dive into the world of franchising. Today, with over 100 locations in development across 34 states, the brand is on track for strategic franchise expansion.
For more information on Goldfish Swim School and its franchise opportunity, please visit https://www.goldfishswimschool.com/franchise-opportunities/ or call 248-801-1850.
About Goldfish Swim School
Founded by husband and wife team Chris and Jenny McCuiston, Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children ages four months to 12 years. Classes are offered by specially trained instructors in a safe, child-friendly and fun environment using their research-based philosophy called The Science of SwimPlay®. Goldfish currently teaches more than 135,000 students per week to swim and be safer in and around the water. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, Goldfish Swim School was established in Birmingham, Michigan in 2006, and opened its first franchise location in 2009. Recently, the brand was recognized by Entrepreneur in its 2019 Franchise 500 ranking and Inc. Magazine's 2019 Top 5000. Goldfish Swim School is currently in the process of expanding franchise opportunities throughout North America, with 92 schools open, and an additional 100+ in development in more than 34 states and Canada.
