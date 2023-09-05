Goldfish Swim School South Austin opening planned for Winter 2023

News provided by

Goldfish Swim School

05 Sep, 2023, 10:29 ET

Leading water safety and swim lesson school announces additional Austin, TX area location

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldfish Swim School, the country's leading water safety and swim lesson school offering infant and child swim lessons, is pleased to announce an additional Austin, TX area location. The newest addition to the Goldfish Swim School family joins a thriving existing location in the Northwest Hills neighborhood. The Goldfish Swim School South Austin team will be welcoming swimmers into the pool in Winter 2023.

Located at 3601 Davis Lane Bldg. 3 in South Austin, Goldfish Swim School South Austin provides indoor, year-round swim instruction to children ages four months to 12 years-old in a safe and hands-on setting with lifeguard certified instructors, small class sizes (max 4:1 student to teacher ratio), and flexible class choices, all in a climate-controlled, state-of-the-art facility. Goldfish runs on a perpetual lesson schedule, with enrollment open any time all year long. Goldfish Swim School offers convenient scheduling options with flexible and free makeup classes.

In addition to swim lessons, Goldfish Swim School offers amenities such as birthday parties, private changing rooms, showers and drying stations and free open swims for members. Facility highlights include an air-conditioned viewing gallery for parents to watch lessons, snack bar, retail shop and an inviting tropical environment.

The statistics around drowning and young children remain staggering. Drowning remains the number one cause of accidental death for kids age one to four. In 2022 alone, there were at least 76 drownings in the state of Texas.

The Goldfish team is committed to changing this statistic by providing swim lessons and water safety education to local families. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP)recommends that children participate in regular, high quality swim lessons starting at age one. In addition to providing swim lessons, the Goldfish Swim School South Austin team will also offer water safety presentations free of charge to any interested school, organization or community group.

Goldfish Swim School South Austin opens in winter 2023. Families can pre-register for lessons now by visiting the website.

About Goldfish Swim School: 
Founded in 2006 by husband-and-wife team Chris and Jenny McCuiston, Troy, Michigan-based Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children aged four months to 12 years. Classes are led by specially trained instructors in a safe, child-friendly environment using a research-based philosophy called The Science of SwimPlay®. Since opening its first franchised location in 2009, the brand has grown to 150+ schools in 30+ states, with an additional 150+ in development. Goldfish is ranked No. 69 overall in Entrepreneur's 2023 Franchise 500, has been recognized as the No. 1 provider of children's swimming lessons for seven consecutive years, was recently named to Inc. 5000 for 2023 and is rated as a Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review for 2023. Goldfish Swim School is currently in the process of expanding franchise opportunities throughout North America. For information on franchising, go to www.goldfishswimschool.com/franchising-opportunities.

CONTACT
Sara Fisher
2 Moms Media, LLC
773-368-5220
[email protected]

SOURCE Goldfish Swim School

Also from this source

FOUR-TIME OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST RYAN MURPHY DEEPENS COMMITMENT TO WATER SAFETY, SIGNS ON AS GOLDFISH SWIM SCHOOL FRANCHISEE

Every Child A Swimmer Partners with Goldfish Swim School, Helping Provide More Swim Lessons to Children in Need

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.