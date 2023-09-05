Goldfish Swim School South Austin opening planned for Winter 2023

Leading water safety and swim lesson school announces additional Austin, TX area location

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldfish Swim School, the country's leading water safety and swim lesson school offering infant and child swim lessons, is pleased to announce an additional Austin, TX area location. The newest addition to the Goldfish Swim School family joins a thriving existing location in the Northwest Hills neighborhood. The Goldfish Swim School South Austin team will be welcoming swimmers into the pool in Winter 2023.

Located at 3601 Davis Lane Bldg. 3 in South Austin, Goldfish Swim School South Austin provides indoor, year-round swim instruction to children ages four months to 12 years-old in a safe and hands-on setting with lifeguard certified instructors, small class sizes (max 4:1 student to teacher ratio), and flexible class choices, all in a climate-controlled, state-of-the-art facility. Goldfish runs on a perpetual lesson schedule, with enrollment open any time all year long. Goldfish Swim School offers convenient scheduling options with flexible and free makeup classes.

In addition to swim lessons, Goldfish Swim School offers amenities such as birthday parties, private changing rooms, showers and drying stations and free open swims for members. Facility highlights include an air-conditioned viewing gallery for parents to watch lessons, snack bar, retail shop and an inviting tropical environment.

The statistics around drowning and young children remain staggering. Drowning remains the number one cause of accidental death for kids age one to four. In 2022 alone, there were at least 76 drownings in the state of Texas.

The Goldfish team is committed to changing this statistic by providing swim lessons and water safety education to local families. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP)recommends that children participate in regular, high quality swim lessons starting at age one. In addition to providing swim lessons, the Goldfish Swim School South Austin team will also offer water safety presentations free of charge to any interested school, organization or community group.

Goldfish Swim School South Austin opens in winter 2023. Families can pre-register for lessons now by visiting the website .

About Goldfish Swim School:

Founded in 2006 by husband-and-wife team Chris and Jenny McCuiston, Troy, Michigan-based Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children aged four months to 12 years. Classes are led by specially trained instructors in a safe, child-friendly environment using a research-based philosophy called The Science of SwimPlay®. Since opening its first franchised location in 2009, the brand has grown to 150+ schools in 30+ states, with an additional 150+ in development. Goldfish is ranked No. 69 overall in Entrepreneur's 2023 Franchise 500, has been recognized as the No. 1 provider of children's swimming lessons for seven consecutive years, was recently named to Inc. 5000 for 2023 and is rated as a Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review for 2023. Goldfish Swim School is currently in the process of expanding franchise opportunities throughout North America. For information on franchising, go to www.goldfishswimschool.com/franchising-opportunities.

