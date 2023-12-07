Goldfish® Unveils NEW Goldfish Crisps - Taste How Goldfish Does Chips

Light & airy, and always baked, the irresistible snack is the brand's next big innovation

News provided by

Campbell Soup Company

07 Dec, 2023, 06:01 ET

CAMDEN, N.J., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldfish® is unveiling NEW Goldfish Crisps – the brand's next big snacking innovation. Goldfish Crisps combine the best of Goldfish and the best of chips into one irresistible snack that is light and airy, and always baked in the iconic Goldfish shape. A completely new and crave-worthy snacking experience, Goldfish Crisps are the first Goldfish in the brand's history made with potato[1] and are larger than traditional Goldfish. Perfect for munching, the new snack is available in three chip-inspired flavors: Sour Cream & Onion, Cheddar, and Salt & Vinegar.

Continue Reading
New Goldfish Crisps
New Goldfish Crisps

"Goldfish Crisps are the newest addition to the Goldfish family," said Janda Lukin, SVP and Chief Marking Officer of Campbell's Snacks. "From Mega Bites to our popular limited-time offerings, we continue to find new ways to satisfy snackers of every age. With Crisps, we are combining the craveable qualities of chips with the iconic shape and always-baked deliciousness of Goldfish for a brand-new, irresistible and flavorful snack."

Nearing $1 billion in annual sales, the Goldfish brand continues to evolve its lineup, resonating with consumers of all ages as a preferred snack. While the brand has been ranked the #1 favorite snack for teens for the fifth time in a row according to Piper Sandler's "Taking Stock with Teens" 2 survey, it also remains a mainstay for adult snackers who make up nearly 50% of buyers3.

Goldfish Crisps balance taste and texture and are made for consumers of all ages looking for a bite-sized pop of irresistible flavor. Not only do Goldfish Crisps feature popular chip-like flavors, but they also come in a new and larger bag fit for grazing occasions. Goldfish Crisps are craveable and munchable and are ready to be enjoyed on the couch or on-the-go.

Goldfish Crisps will roll out to retailers nationwide in January for a suggested retail price (SRP) of $4.79.  They join the brand's portfolio of more than 20 cracker varieties. Consumers can find Goldfish Crisps in the same aisle where they buy their favorite Goldfish products.

For more information on Goldfish crackers, visit https://www.pepperidgefarm.com/product-categories/goldfish-crackers/.

About Pepperidge Farm®
Pepperidge Farm® is a leading brand of premium quality snacks, fresh bakery products, and frozen foods, founded in 1937, The Pepperidge Farm® brand includes nearly 100 different snacks including over 30 varieties of Goldfish® crackers and 65 varieties of cookies. The portfolio includes iconic Goldfish® crackers, Milano cookies, and Pepperidge Farm Farmhouse Thin & Crispy cookies and more than 50 varieties of fresh baked breads including Pepperidge Farm SwirlFarmhouse and Whole Grain and frozen Puff Pastry, Layer Cakes and Garlic Bread. Founded by Margaret Rudkin, an entrepreneurial homemaker who began baking fresh, wholesome bread for her allergy-afflicted son, Pepperidge Farm branded products are now in approximately 75 percent of homes nationwide. As of Fall 2022, all Pepperidge Farm signature paper bags are considered recyclable. For more information, visit www.pepperidgefarm.com or follow Pepperidge Farm on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. For more about Campbell Soup Company visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com.

1Crisps are not gluten free. They are a blend of potato and wheat flour.
2 Piper Sandler Consumer Research "Taking Stock with Teens" (Fall 2021, Spring 2022, Fall 2022, Spring 2023, Fall 2023)
3Circana Omni Consumer Scan Panel, Total US All Outlets; data ending Nov 19, 2023

CONTACT: Nirmala Singh, Nirmala.Singh@zenogroup.com

SOURCE Campbell Soup Company

Also from this source

Snyder's of Hanover® Invites You to Build Your Own Pretzel Cabin This Holiday Season

Snyder's of Hanover® Invites You to Build Your Own Pretzel Cabin This Holiday Season

Snyder's of Hanover®, the #1 pretzel brand, believes that every occasion deserves a salty twist, including holiday traditions. This season, Snyder's...
Pepperidge Farm® Unveils New 'Holiday Nog' Cookies, a Modern Take on a Classic Drink

Pepperidge Farm® Unveils New 'Holiday Nog' Cookies, a Modern Take on a Classic Drink

Pepperidge Farm® is giving the Chessmen® cookie, its' most popular variety, a delicious holiday twist. New Pepperidge Farm Holiday Nog is a modern...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.