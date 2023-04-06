GoldHaven Appoints Bonn Smith as Incoming CEO

VANCOUVER, BC, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) ("GoldHaven" or the "Company") reports the appointment of Bonn Smith as GoldHaven's incoming Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Smith has significant experience across an array of industries, from media & marketing to the capital markets and early-stage venture sectors. Having successfully raised millions in venture capital for companies in both the multi-media and technology spaces, Mr. Smith looks forward to applying his unique skillset and abilities to the resource industry.

"I am highly motivated to ensure GoldHaven becomes a success story," states Bonn Smith. "Having been deeply involved with the Company over the last two years, I am confident I can deliver exceptional value for shareholders, and I am keen to roll out my near-term plans for the Company in the coming weeks. In my opinion, the resource industry is ripe for positive change, and I am confident my strategies to attract and maintain a high level of communication with shareholders - both present and incoming - will be well received across the industry. I look forward to jumping into the role with marked enthusiasm."

Soon after graduating from the Sauder School of Business at the University of British Columbia, Mr. Smith's entrepreneurial nature and can-do attitude led him to launch a 24hr television network to over 22 million households across the USA on DirecTV's satellite network. His eclectic experience in multi-media and marketing across a variety of industries affords him the ability to foresee, understand, and leverage the ever-changing trends in today's fast-paced society and the minerals industry that makes it all possible.

Mr. Smith received his Securities License while working at Canaccord Genuity Corporation and he has been the Company's Head of Corporate Development since June 1, 2021.

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior metals exploration Company focused on acquiring and exploring highly prospective land packages in both Canada and Chile. GoldHaven is making exploration progress at its Smoke Mountain property (Canada) which is strategically located in the Central British Columbia Porphyry-Epithermal Belt in close proximity to Surge Copper's Berg project, as well as its Pat's Pond claim in Newfoundland's Central Newfoundland Gold Belt (Canada). Pat's Pond is strategically located in close proximity to Marathon Gold's 3.14 Moz1 Valentine Gold Project and on strike from the Boomerang/Domino VMS deposit. Pat's Pond is highly prospective for gold, copper, silver and zinc and has large scale discovery potential. GoldHaven also maintains a strategic presence in the gold and silver rich Maricunga Gold Belt of Northern Chile. The Company's projects in this region include Coya, located approximately 16 km northeast of the La Coipa mine; Rio Loa, located 25 km south of Gold Fields' Salares Norte deposit (5.2 million ounces of Gold2) and also Coya 6. GoldHaven engages proactively with local and Indigenous rightsholders and seeks to develop relationships and agreements that are mutually beneficial to all stakeholders.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Bonn Smith, Chief Executive Officer

News Release References

1 https://marathon-gold.com/valentine-gold-project/

2 Jamasmie, C., 2019. Gold Field's Salares Norte project in Chile granted environmental permit. December 18, 2019, 9:29am. Exploration Intelligence Latin America Gold Silver. https://www.mining.com/gold-fields-salares-norte-project-in-chile-granted-environmental-permit/

