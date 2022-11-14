GoldHaven Continues its Evaluation of Strategic Opportunities in Chile; Enters into Due Diligence Agreement

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) ("GoldHaven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that in its ongoing effort to identify value-adding strategic opportunities in Chile, the Company has entered into a Due Diligence Agreement with a private Chilean mining group to evaluate a potential strategic transaction.

GoldHaven CEO, Justin Canivet, comments, "Since joining the Company, I have helped guide a collaborative effort with the express purpose of unlocking the most value possible in Chile for GoldHaven investors. We have been actively considering all potential strategic opportunities in Chile, and while we will continue to seek out and validate further prospective options, I am pleased to announce that the Company has formally entered into a Due Diligence Agreement with a private Chilean mining group holding one of the more promising project portfolios that we have identified in the Atacama region. In the coming weeks, we will be working diligently to thoroughly evaluate this opportunity to determine strategic fit and suitability for a potential transaction."

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior precious metals exploration Company focused on acquiring and exploring highly prospective land packages in both Canada and Chile. GoldHaven maintains a strategic presence in the gold and silver rich Maricunga Gold Belt of Northern Chile which is host to several mining and advanced exploration projects including Salares Norte (Gold Fields), Esperanza (Kingsgate Consolidated), La Coipa (Kinross), Cerro Maricunga (Fenix Gold), Lobo-Marte (Kinross), Volcan (Volcan), Refugio (Kinross/Bema), Caspiche (Goldcorp/Barrick), and Cerro Casale (Goldcorp/Barrick). The Company has identified a total of 12 high-priority targets at its Alicia and Roma project areas in the Maricunga within a prominent regional NW-SE structural trend along strike from Gold Fields' Salares Norte deposit (5.2 million ounces of Gold1). These targets have been designated "High Priority" due to the extent, pervasive alteration, favourable geology, highly anomalous rock geochemical results, and their relative proximity to existing deposits.

GoldHaven is also making exploration progress in Canada at its Smoke Mountain property which is located in the Central British Columbia Porphyry-Epithermal Belt in close proximity to Surge Copper's Berg project, as well as at its Pat's Pond project in Newfoundland's Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. Pat's Pond is located less than 20km from Marathon Gold's 3.14 Moz2 Valentine Gold Project and on strike from the Boomerang/Domino VMS deposit. Pat's Pond is highly prospective for gold, copper, silver and zinc and has large scale discovery potential. GoldHaven engages proactively with local and Indigenous rights holders and seeks to develop relationships and agreements that are mutually beneficial to all stakeholders.

Note: The deposits/mines near GoldHaven's properties provide geologic context, but this is not necessarily indicative that GoldHaven properties host similar grades or tonnages of mineralization.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Justin Canivet, CFA

Chief Executive Officer

News Release References

1 Jamasmie, C., 2019. Gold Fields Salares Norte project in Chile granted environmental permit. December 18, 2019, 9:29am. Exploration Intelligence Latin America Gold Silver. https://www.mining.com/gold-fields-salares-norte-project-in-chile-granted-environmental-permit/



2 https://marathon-gold.com/valentine-gold-project/

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

SOURCE GoldHaven Resources Corp.