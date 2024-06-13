Goldi Solar Achieves 2024 'Top Performer' Milestone with Kiwa PVEL, the Napa-based Evolution Lab Known for Accelerating the Worldwide Adoption of Solar Technology

Multinational Solar Panel Manufacturer Joins the Independent Lab's Premium Partner Program with Landmark Results for its Industry Leading Modules

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- India's 'most quality conscious solar brand' can add another benchmark to its growing list of independent certifications and achievements. Goldi Solar announced today that the company achieved the 2024 'Top Performer' Kiwa PVEL performance ranking — an elite classification achieved by only 50 manufacturers globally. A trusted name in high-quality solar solutions, Goldi is not only India's fastest growing solar company, but the multinational brand is known for its manufacturing excellence and serves more than 20 countries around the world.

Goldi Solar Achieves 2024 ‘Top Performer’ Milestone with Kiwa PVEL

As the leading independent lab for data-driven results and performance standards in solar panel manufacturing, Kiwa PVEL has become a critical verification for solar panel companies committed to improving the caliber and longevity of their products and has become the solar industry's essential resource for PV module reliability and performance insights. Sixteen different Goldi panel modules were recognized by the Kiwa PVEL Module Reliability Scorecard, contributing to Goldi's 'Top Performer' ranking. Four of Goldi's modules achieved 'Top Performer' recognition in TC (thermal cycling), DH (damp heat), PID (potential-induced degradation exposure testing), and LID+LETID (light-induced degradation and light-and-elevated temperature-induced degradation) exposure testing, while 12 of its modules achieved 'Top Performer' recognition in LID+LETID.

According to Goldi Solar's leadership team, this performance testing and its subsequent landmark results were the natural next steps in the company's storied commitment to precision, durability, and customer experience. Goldi Solar's Founder and Managing Director Ishver Dholakiya said, "We are a quality-driven company. The Goldi brand is known internationally for our flawless customer satisfaction record, our superior caliber product, and our investment in R&D and advanced technologies. To know that our modules meet and exceeded the coveted 'Top Performer' threshold set by Kiwa PVEL's Product Qualification Program telegraphs not only our sincere commitment to our customers, but our promise to employ cutting edge technology and testing to substantiate our contributions to the solar revolution."

"Manufacturers undergoing Kiwa PVEL's Product Qualification Program testing rely on our data for ensuring they are producing modules of significant reliability," commented Tristan Erion-Lorico, Kiwa PVEL's VP of sales and marketing. "We are proud to know that our tests are a crucial component in helping a company like Goldi mitigate risk, maintain quality, and meet the expectations of its clients from around the gold. We congratulate Goldi for being a first time Top Performer in the PV Module Reliability Scorecard."

About Goldi Solar:

As the fastest growing solar company at the heart of India's renewable energy revolution, Goldi Solar is also the nation's most quality-conscious solar brand. Widely recognized for its flawless customer satisfaction record, its world class photovoltaic modules, and its investment in R&D and advanced technologies, Goldi's next chapter of clean energy innovations include an expansion of module manufacturing capacity to 6 GW and cell manufacturing to 5 GW. And with a presence in more than 20 countries, the trailblazing brand known for delivering high-quality solar solutions across India is now a driving international force for energy self-reliance and for the accelerated delivery of a net zero world.

