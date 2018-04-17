GoldieBlox Taps Shawn Dennis, DreamWorks Animation and American Girl Veteran, as President

Dennis, who previously served as CMO of the American Girl Co. as well as Head of Brand and Franchise Development at DreamWorks Animation, brings 30 years of experience in building global girls' entertainment franchises to the startup company. In addition to her role as President, she will continue to serve on GoldieBlox's Board of Directors, a position she has held since 2016.

"When I first met Shawn four years ago, I was in awe of her deep understanding of how to inspire and engage young girls and parents. I instantly knew I had found my ideal mentor and I (not so secretly) hoped she might one day join our team full time. Welcoming Shawn as GoldieBlox's President is truly a dream come true," said Debbie Sterling, GoldieBlox Founder and CEO.

Dennis joins GoldieBlox as the company has placed a greater emphasis on entertainment and licensing. Last year GoldieBlox launched its first chapter book series with Random House Children's Books as part of the Random House Books for Young Readers imprint. GoldieBlox has also focused on original programming for its YouTube channel with the launch of its live action series Hack Along with Goldie Blox in 2017. Since then the channel has grown to more than 150,000 subscribers, bringing the total channel views to over 20 million. Next month, GoldieBlox will release its first reality show on YouTube, Robot Runway, where kids will compete with their own DIY robots made from their favorite toys. Additional series in development will be released later this year.

"Debbie and her talented team have built the next brand of girl empowerment. GoldieBlox is not just a toy company or even a girls intellectual property. It is a movement whose time has come! Girls, parents and communities are searching for brands like GoldieBlox that can authentically inspire girls' natural interest in science and technology, building confidence and delivering fun," shared Dennis. "I'm thrilled to be joining the team and building upon the tremendous equity of the brand to help it scale to its fullest potential and benefit millions of girls around the world."

About GoldieBlox

GoldieBlox is the award-winning children's multimedia company that disrupted the pink aisle in toy stores globally by challenging gender stereotypes with the world's first girl engineer character. Through the integration of storytelling and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) principles, GoldieBlox creates toys, books, apps, videos, animation and merchandise; the tools that empower girls to build their confidence, dreams and ultimately, their futures. To learn more, visit www.goldieblox.com.

