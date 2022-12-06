Goldilock's Goldendoodles Celebrate 10 Years of Doodle Love!...

DALLAS, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On top of celebrating over a decade of bringing the love of Goldendoodles into the homes of families across Texas, Goldilock's Goldendoodles is excited to partner with pawTree Dog Food to offer a new lifetime genetic guarantee for their puppies. pawTree is known for its natural, organic premium quality food, treats, and supplements made with only the finest ingredients and proper nutrition in mind, aligning with Goldilock's mission.

Over the course of a decade, Goldilock's Goldendoodles has made their mark in the Dallas, TX region by combining their adoration for the Goldendoodle breed with a passion for philanthropy. In the past, the small family-owned business has donated puppies to organizations such as the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure for Breast Cancer Awareness, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Lifeline Children's Services for Adoption Awareness of Orphaned Children, and the Operation Warrior Shield's Companion Dog Assistance Program for Veterans.

Goldilock's Goldendoodles wants every family who seeks a new puppy to feel welcomed and accommodated throughout the process. Offering financing and payment plans through Terrace Finance, families are able to fill out a five-minute application and take a Goldilock's puppy home the same day upon approval. Combined with their exclusive partnership with pawTree, they've prioritized supporting their customers on all fronts.

All puppies from Goldilock's Goldendoodles come with the following:

1-Year Genetic Health Guarantee

Lifetime Genetic Guarantee (if fed pawTree Dog Food)

30 Days of Free Health Insurance

Microchip, Heartworm Medicine, Flea/Tick Medication, & up-to-date Vaccinations/Deworming

Puppy Pack of Supplies: Dog Bed, Food Bowl, Dog Food, Treats, Toys, Leash, Collar, Pee Pads, & a Snuggle Puppy for anxiety

About Goldilock's Goldendoodles: Located in Dallas, TX, Goldilock's Goldendoodles is a small, family-run breeder specializing in F1 and F1B hypoallergenic Goldendoodles. Goldilock's maintains an A+ rating from the BBB and has over 200 5-Star Google ratings, testimonials, and reviews by providing families with flexible financing, new puppy packs, and a one-year genetic health guarantee for all puppies.

