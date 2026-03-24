GoldKey Alliance Launches at RSA Conference 2026: A Member-Funded, Not-for-Profit Identity Platform Delivers Unprecedented Privacy and Military-Grade Security

B² Cryptography Replaces Public Key Infrastructure Entirely — Eliminating Certificate Authorities, Asymmetric Cryptography, Quantum Migration Risks, and the Privacy-vs-Security Tradeoff

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The GoldKey Alliance officially launched today at RSA Conference 2026 as a member-funded, not-for-profit organization committed to resolving one of cybersecurity's most persistent challenges: delivering the highest level of identity verification assurance while preserving absolute user privacy.

At the core of the Alliance is B² Cryptography — a symmetric-only, hardware-bound authentication architecture that fundamentally replaces Public Key Infrastructure (PKI). Using exclusively AES-256 encryption and tamper-resistant hardware authenticators (NFC cards and USB tokens) cryptographically entangled at manufacture with the Alliance's Hardware Security Modules, B² eliminates certificate authorities, asymmetric key pairs, certificate lifecycle management, and every associated attack surface. The technology is already in full production deployment with U.S. military installations and thousands of educational institutions nationwide.

"Current authentication systems force organizations to choose between robust verification and genuine privacy," said Dr. John Billings, President of the GoldKey Alliance. "Our goal is to create a truly universal ID ecosystem that benefits everyone. B² Cryptography is a game-changer because it reconciles these objectives without compromise: it delivers quantum-resistant, phishing-proof authentication by architectural design, immediate cryptographic revocation with zero propagation delay, per-session key isolation using quantum random number generator entropy, and hardware-rooted trust that cannot be exfiltrated through software or network attacks. Privacy and strong identity assurance are no longer contradictory; with the GoldKey Alliance, they are finally complementary — governed by a not-for-profit model with no incentive to monetize user data."

B² Cryptography provides structural advantages over legacy PKI systems, including:

Complete elimination of certificate infrastructure and its inherent risks (no CAs, no CRLs, no OCSP, no expiration outages)

Native quantum resistance without migration, hybrid deployments, or "harvest now, decrypt later" exposure

Phishing resistance by construction — authentication proves physical possession of hardware, not knowledge of a secret

Instant revocation — the key binding is cryptographically destroyed at the HSM with immediate effect

Full compatibility with FIDO2/WebAuthn, NIST SP 800-63B AAL3, and FIPS 140-2 Level 2 requirements

In addition to authentication services, the GoldKey Alliance maintains online reputation scores that prove trustworthiness without surveillance and is actively developing open standards (User Onboarding API, Strong Verification and Account Recovery specifications, Online Identity Reputation interface, and Enterprise Identity API). These standards are designed to be interoperable and globally adoptable.

The Alliance operates as a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation under member governance. Its funding model ensures alignment solely with user and member interests, positioning it as the trusted third party required for a centralized symmetric architecture.

Invitation to Join and Shape the Future

Organizations and individuals dedicated to advancing secure, privacy-preserving identity are invited to join the GoldKey Alliance. Membership tiers — Steering Member (strategic influence and specification leadership), Sponsor Member (active contribution and technical committee participation), and Affiliate Member (integration and ecosystem access) — provide immediate access to the B² authentication platform, dedicated integration support, co-marketing opportunities, and direct influence on standards and governance.

Live demonstrations of how subscribers can integrate with GoldKey for seamless and robust authentication will be conducted at RSA Conference 2026, Booth #364.

For membership inquiries, technical briefings, or media interviews, visit goldkey.com or contact the Alliance press team at [email protected].

About the GoldKey Alliance

The GoldKey Alliance LLC is a member-funded, not-for-profit organization that owns and operates identity and authentication services. Founded to serve as a trusted third party for managing user information in a privacy-centric manner, the Alliance delivers the highest level of verification assurance through its revolutionary B² Cryptography architecture. For more information, visit goldkey.com.

SOURCE GoldKey Alliance