Goldman Edwards Announces Relocation of Corporate Headquarters to Bethesda, Maryland Adjacent to Marriott International Headquarters

BETHESDA, Md., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldman Edwards today announced the relocation of its corporate headquarters from downtown Washington, D.C. to a new office location in the heart of Bethesda, Maryland.

Effective immediately, Goldman Edwards' new headquarters will be located at:

7700 Wisconsin Avenue, Suite 300

Bethesda, Maryland 20814

The company's previous headquarters was located at:

1629 K Street, N.W., Suite 300

Washington, D.C. 20006

The move represents another major milestone in Goldman Edwards' continued growth and long-term strategic expansion across the federal technology and modernization market.

The new office places Goldman Edwards directly adjacent to the iconic Marriott International global headquarters, positioning the company within one of the region's premier business and innovation corridors.

"This move reflects the continued growth, momentum, and evolution of Goldman Edwards as we expand our footprint across the federal market," said Jerrod Moton, Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Edwards. "Being located in Bethesda alongside globally recognized organizations such as Marriott International further strengthens our presence within a thriving business and technology community."

Moton added, "Our new headquarters better positions us for the future as we continue scaling our operations, attracting top-tier talent, supporting our government customers, and building strategic partnerships across both the commercial and federal sectors."

The new headquarters was selected to support Goldman Edwards' expanding workforce, executive leadership growth, customer engagement activities, and modernization initiatives supporting federal and state agencies nationwide.

Goldman Edwards continues to experience rapid growth across transportation, healthcare, cybersecurity, cloud modernization, enterprise IT, and digital transformation programs throughout the federal government. The company has recently expanded through major contract awards, strategic partnerships, and the addition of former senior government executives to its leadership team.

"Our vision has always been to build a premier modernization and technology firm that bridges commercial innovation with government mission delivery," Moton said. "This new headquarters reflects that vision and represents the next chapter of growth for Goldman Edwards."

The company noted that the Bethesda location also provides enhanced accessibility for federal agency customers, industry partners, and employees throughout the Washington metropolitan region.

Goldman Edwards plans to continue investing in talent acquisition, innovation initiatives, and strategic growth opportunities from its new Bethesda headquarters as the company expands its role supporting mission-critical government modernization programs.

About

Goldman Edwards

Goldman Edwards is an SBA-certified 8(a) small business and Maryland MBE providing enterprise IT, modernization, cybersecurity, cloud, engineering, and mission support services to federal and state government customers. The company supports agencies across transportation, healthcare, public safety, civilian, and infrastructure sectors with a focus on innovation, rapid delivery, and operational excellence.

SOURCE Goldman Edwards