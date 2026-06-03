Goldman Edwards Wins $101M CMS Prime Contract Through Goldman Edwards Tantus Joint Venture

BETHESDA, Md., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldman Edwards, serving as the Prime Contractor and Managing Partner through the Goldman Edwards Tantus (GET) Joint Venture, today announced the award of a $101 million prime contract supporting the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Center for Clinical Standards and Quality (CCSQ) Security Innovation and Operations (SIO) and Modernization Support program.

The award represents another major milestone for Goldman Edwards as the company continues expanding its footprint as a prime contractor across federal civilian and healthcare IT modernization initiatives. The award was highlighted by OrangeSlices AI.

The GET Joint Venture was selected in a highly competitive procurement, outperforming seven competitors to secure the contract supporting CMS security operations, innovation initiatives, and enterprise modernization activities. The effort will help CMS advance secure, resilient, and modern digital operations that improve healthcare program delivery, operational effectiveness, and enterprise technology performance.

"This award is another strong example of the trust and confidence our government customers continue to place in Goldman Edwards and our partners," said Jerrod Moton, Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Edwards. "Winning this contract as a prime through our Joint Venture is a significant milestone for our company and demonstrates the confidence agencies have in our leadership, delivery capabilities, and modernization vision."

Moton added, "This was truly a team effort and reflects the hard work, dedication, and collaboration between Goldman Edwards, Tantus, and our entire capture, proposal, and delivery teams. We are proud of what this partnership has built together and excited about the long-term impact we can make supporting CMS."

"CMS is one of the most important agencies in the federal government, and we are honored to support a mission that directly impacts millions of Americans," Moton continued. "This award reflects our commitment to innovation, operational excellence, cybersecurity, and mission-focused delivery."

"At Goldman Edwards, we continue to invest in elite talent, proven partnerships, and modern technology capabilities that allow us to bridge the gap between government mission requirements and commercial innovation," Moton said. "Our customers trust us because we understand how to deliver modernization initiatives that are practical, secure, scalable, and aligned to real operational outcomes."

The award further strengthens Goldman Edwards' growing portfolio of federal modernization programs spanning healthcare, transportation, cybersecurity, cloud transformation, enterprise IT operations, and digital modernization.

Through the GET Joint Venture, Goldman Edwards and Tantus Technologies bring together deep experience supporting complex federal technology environments, enterprise modernization initiatives, cybersecurity operations, and mission-critical systems delivery.

Goldman Edwards has continued building momentum across the federal market through strategic hires of former senior government executives, investments in modernization and AI capabilities, and expansion across key federal contract vehicles and agency programs.

"This award is not only a significant win for our joint venture, but also validation of the delivery model, customer trust, and modernization strategy we have worked hard to build," Moton said. "We are excited to continue supporting CMS and helping drive innovation, security, and modernization across the federal healthcare ecosystem."

About Goldman Edwards

Goldman Edwards is an SBA-certified 8(a) small business and Maryland MBE providing enterprise IT, modernization, cybersecurity, cloud, engineering, and mission support services to federal and state government customers. The company supports agencies across healthcare, transportation, public safety, civilian, and infrastructure sectors with a focus on innovation, rapid delivery, and operational excellence.

SOURCE Goldman Edwards