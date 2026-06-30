Goldman Edwards Wins $18M FAA Designee Management System (DMS) Prime Task Order Through GET Joint Venture on FAA ITIPSS

BETHESDA, Md., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldman Edwards, serving as the Prime Contractor and Managing Partner through the Goldman Edwards Tantus (GET) Joint Venture, today announced the award of an $18 million Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Designee Management System (DMS) support task order under the FAA Information Technology Innovative Procurement for Strategic Sourcing (ITIPSS) contract vehicle.

The five-year task order supports the mission of the Federal Aviation Administration to modernize and enhance the Designee Management System, a critical platform supporting FAA operational and aviation safety oversight functions. The award was highlighted by OrangeSlices AI.

The award represents another major milestone for Goldman Edwards as the company continues expanding its portfolio of FAA and Department of Transportation modernization programs and reinforces the company's growing reputation as a trusted prime contractor across the federal transportation sector.

"This award is another strong example of the trust and confidence the FAA and Department of Transportation continue to place in Goldman Edwards and our team," said Jerrod Moton, Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Edwards. "Winning this FAA DMS task order as a prime through our Joint Venture further validates our ability to deliver mission-critical modernization, cybersecurity, and enterprise IT solutions in highly complex operational environments."

Moton added, "Goldman Edwards brings deep FAA and DOT experience that allows us to understand the operational, technical, and mission challenges agencies face across the transportation ecosystem. Our team has supported major initiatives involving FAA modernization, DOT enterprise IT operations, cybersecurity, digital transformation, cloud modernization, and mission support services. That experience gives our customers confidence that we can deliver solutions aligned with real operational outcomes and long-term modernization goals."

The company noted that its experience supporting enterprise IT operations and modernization initiatives across the transportation sector uniquely positions Goldman Edwards to help agencies modernize faster while improving operational consistency, governance, customer experience, and mission delivery.

"The FAA is entering a transformative era of modernization and innovation across aviation systems, digital infrastructure, and operational technology," Moton continued. "Goldman Edwards is proud to support that mission through scalable, secure, and forward-looking technology solutions that improve operational performance, strengthen safety systems, and support the future of aviation."

The Designee Management System plays an important role within the FAA by supporting oversight, management, and operational coordination of FAA designees who help carry out critical aviation safety and certification activities across the national aviation ecosystem.

"This was truly a team effort and reflects the strength of the partnership between Goldman Edwards and Tantus," Moton said. "Our teams continue to demonstrate a shared commitment to innovation, operational excellence, customer success, and mission delivery."

The award further strengthens Goldman Edwards' growing position within the FAA and broader transportation sector, where the company continues supporting initiatives involving enterprise modernization, cybersecurity, cloud transformation, AI-enabled operations, data modernization, and digital service delivery.

The task order was awarded under the FAA's $2.4 billion ITIPSS contract vehicle, a major modernization vehicle supporting non-National Airspace System (non-NAS) IT mission requirements across the agency.

"At Goldman Edwards, we continue to invest in elite talent, proven partnerships, and emerging technologies that allow us to bridge the gap between commercial innovation and government mission delivery," Moton said. "Our customers trust us because we understand how to deliver modernization initiatives that are practical, scalable, secure, and aligned to operational outcomes."

About

Goldman Edwards

Goldman Edwards is an SBA-certified 8(a) small business and Maryland MBE providing enterprise IT, modernization, cybersecurity, cloud, engineering, and mission support services to federal and state government customers. The company supports agencies across transportation, healthcare, public safety, civilian, and infrastructure sectors with a focus on innovation, rapid delivery, and operational excellence.

SOURCE Goldman Edwards