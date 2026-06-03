Goldman Edwards Appoints Former U.S. DOT CTO and HUD Executive Arthur "Artie" Chin as Chief Delivery Officer

BETHESDA, Md., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldman Edwards, a rapidly growing federal technology and modernization firm supporting agencies across the U.S. Government, today announced the strategic appointment of Arthur "Artie" Chin as the company's new Chief Delivery Officer (CDO).

A nationally recognized technology executive and former Chief Technology Officer at the Federal Highway Administration, Chin brings decades of executive leadership experience overseeing enterprise modernization, cybersecurity, financial systems transformation, cloud adoption, and mission-critical technology delivery across both the Department of Transportation and the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

As Chief Delivery Officer, Chin will lead Goldman Edwards' enterprise delivery operations, customer success strategy, innovation initiatives, and large-scale modernization programs supporting federal and state government agencies.

"Artie Chin represents exactly the type of proven executive leadership and mission-focused delivery excellence that our government customers expect and deserve," said Jerrod Moton, Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Edwards. "His experience leading some of the federal government's most complex transportation, housing, financial, and technology modernization initiatives strengthens our ability to deliver trusted, innovative, and scalable solutions across civilian and transportation agencies."

Moton added, "At Goldman Edwards, we are intentionally focused on bringing former government executives into our leadership team because they understand the mission, operational realities, and accountability our customers face every day. Our strategy is to bridge the gap between commercial innovation and government execution — helping agencies modernize faster while building trust, improving delivery outcomes, and ensuring technology investments directly support mission success."

During his tenure as CTO of FHWA, Chin led a $145+ million annual IT portfolio supporting over 3,000 personnel across 55 field offices nationwide. He spearheaded enterprise modernization efforts spanning cybersecurity, cloud transformation, digital products, grants management, and operational technology platforms.

Prior to his leadership at DOT, Chin spent more than a decade in senior leadership roles at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Federal Housing Administration, where he oversaw large-scale financial systems, digital transformation initiatives, and operational modernization efforts supporting one of the nation's largest federal insurance portfolios.

As HUD's Deputy Chief Information Officer and Chief Digital Services Officer, Chin led the transformational FHA Catalyst initiative to consolidate more than 27 legacy systems into a centralized cloud-based platform designed to improve operational efficiency, customer experience, and long-term cost savings. He also modernized FHA insurance and financial management systems supporting over $1.3 trillion in insurance-in-force and helped reduce mortgage insurance claim processing times from 17 months to just 17 seconds through cloud-enabled automation.

His leadership at HUD and FHA also included modernization of Oracle/PeopleSoft financial systems, deployment of low-code cloud solutions, digitization of paper-based insurance processes, and collaboration with private-sector housing finance leaders including Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to improve valuation and risk analytics capabilities.

"Goldman Edwards has built a strong reputation for delivering innovation, agility, and customer-focused execution across government," said Chin. "I'm excited to join a company that deeply understands the federal mission space and is committed to helping agencies modernize operations, improve service delivery, and build trust through technology."

Chin's distinguished public service career includes receiving multiple top federal honors, including the Department of Transportation Secretary's Award for Creativity and Innovation and the HUD Secretary's Awards for Excellence and Distinguished Service.

The addition of Chin further reinforces Goldman Edwards' strategy of bringing experienced government leaders into its executive team to help agencies navigate modernization efforts with greater operational insight, mission understanding, and execution confidence.

Goldman Edwards continues to support federal agencies through innovative delivery models, enterprise modernization programs, cybersecurity initiatives, cloud transformation, operational optimization, and mission-focused technology solutions.

About

Goldman Edwards

Goldman Edwards is an SBA-certified 8(a) small business and Maryland MBE providing enterprise IT, modernization, cybersecurity, cloud, engineering, and mission support services to federal and state government customers. The company supports agencies across transportation, public safety, civilian, housing, and infrastructure sectors with a focus on innovation, rapid delivery, and operational excellence.

SOURCE Goldman Edwards