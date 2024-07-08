Goldman Edwards Awarded FAA ITIPSS IDIQ

GE was awarded a $2.4 billion IDIQ contract to support the FAA over the next decade.

BETHESDA, Md., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldman Edwards, Inc., in partnership with Tantus Technologies Inc. through the Goldman Edwards-Tantus (GET) joint venture, is thrilled to announce its selection for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Innovative Program for Strategic Sourcing (ITIPSS) award. This 10-year, $2.4 billion contract will enable the FAA to advance existing programs and implement innovative solutions to achieve its strategic initiatives. These initiatives range from future application and technology modernization efforts adopted by the government to enhance enterprise-wide business systems.

The ITIPSS is a newly established multiple-award Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicle designed to procure Information Technology (IT) services and solutions for all FAA Information & Technology (AIT) non-National Airspace System IT mission support. It encompasses a broad spectrum of multidisciplinary IT-related service solutions essential for helping AIT achieve its objectives.

"We are incredibly honored to be awarded this significant contract. Over the next decade, our team is committed to delivering cutting-edge IT services and solutions that will support FAA strategic initiatives and technological advancements. This is yet another example of the trust the Department of Transportation (DOT) has instilled in Goldman Edwards," said Jerrod Moton, CEO of Goldman Edwards.

GET has supported the FAA for over 20 years, delivering exceptional IT services. Jerrod Moton continues, "this new award enables us to deepen our partnership with the FAA by expanding cutting-edge technologies such as Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Zero Trust, enterprise portfolio/program management, and other modern application solutions. We look forward to continuing our legacy of excellence and providing high-quality IT solutions for the next 20 years and beyond."

About Goldman Edwards, INC: Goldman Edwards is a certified 8(a) small business with a proven track record of delivering high-quality professional Enterprise Systems and Application Development services that bring innovations and efficiencies for private and public sector clients. Visit www.GoldmanEdwards.com for more information about Goldman Edwards, Inc., and its technical expertise and solutions.

About Goldman Edwards-Tantus (GET) Joint Venture: GET is an 8(a) SBA-certified Mentor Protégé Joint Venture combining Tantus' experience and proven track record of delivery with Goldman Edwards' flexibility as a small business.

Contact: 301-944-0230 ext. 700

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Goldman Edwards