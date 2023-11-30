Goldman Edwards Awarded Prime Contract to Support the Department of Transportation with Presidential Transition Initiatives

News provided by

Goldman Edwards

30 Nov, 2023, 10:02 ET

WASHINGTON, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldman Edwards, Inc. (GE) was awarded a Sole Source Contract to support the Department of Transportation (DOT) Presidential Transition Initiatives.

DOT supports the Presidential Transition by providing the necessary planning and information to ensure continuity in transportation policies and programs and helping the incoming administration implement its vision for the Nation's transportation and infrastructure systems.

GE will assist DOT with various Presidential Transition initiatives, ensuring that DOT effectively and efficiently identifies programs, including providing communication tools and benchmarking with other Federal agencies to determine if organizational structure and alignment are consistent.

GE already supports DOT with mission-critical policy and planning initiatives. Currently, GE is assisting the Office of the Secretary (OST) in establishing a new office to provide grants administration policy and financial assistance support across DOT. "We are honored to be awarded another opportunity to collaborate with the Department," said Jerrod Moton, Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Edwards. "This clearly shows the deep trust and confidence DOT has within Goldman Edwards, and we stand ready to deliver at the highest level to serve DOT."

Over the duration of this contract, Goldman Edwards will develop a change management strategy and plan to accomplish the transition goals of DOT. GE team members will coordinate leadership working sessions to develop transition plans, craft guidance for incoming political leadership, draft and execute a work plan for pre-election, post-election, and post-inauguration phases, and determine and benchmark best practices.

Goldman Edwards is committed to upholding the highest quality standards in strategic planning, communications, and program management support. Mr. Moton continues, "This is a significant achievement for our company as our track record of success and our dedicated team of professionals played a pivotal role in securing this prestigious contract. We look forward to partnering with the Department of Transportation and expanding our 10 - year relationship."

Goldman Edwardes looks forward to expanding our partnership with the Department of Transportation and is eager to help push its mission forward. For more information about the company and its services, please visit www.GoldmanEdwards.com or contact us at 301-944-0230.

SOURCE Goldman Edwards

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.