Goldman Sachs Advisor Solutions Introduces a New Alternative Lending Feature for Independent Advisors

GSAS expands its range of independent advisor services through new liquidity management tool allowing lending against certain alternative investments currently available through Goldman Sachs Bank USA.

NEW YORK, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldman Sachs Advisor Solutions (GSAS), a custodial provider for independent advisors, announced a new lending feature designed to help eligible clients of Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) access greater liquidity. Eligible clients of advisors will now be able to borrow against specific types of alternative investment positions in their portfolio.

GSAS' new lending feature is designed to meet the growing needs of sophisticated investors. Over the next two years, RIAs plan to expand their alternative investments allocation by 31.1%, reflecting the largest allocation increase to any investment vehicle1. Working with Goldman Sachs Bank USA, GSAS has developed a modern opportunity tailored for advisors in this evolving investment landscape.

While custodians traditionally offered lending against publicly marketable securities, advisors working with GSAS can now provide their clients with greater flexibility by borrowing against certain alternative investments. GSAS' collaboration with businesses across the firm demonstrates commitment to the One GS RIA Strategy, formally announced last September, led by Adam Siegler.

"Complex financial situations require solutions which empower RIAs with choice and greater flexibility in managing the assets and debits in their clients' portfolios. Our ability to offer this alternatives-based lending solution through our custodial platform dedicated to RIAs is incredibly exciting," said Jeremy Eisenstein, Managing Director at GSAS. "Providing independent advisors access to a broad menu of institutional-grade solutions truly differentiates the end client experience."

For more information about GSAS' alternatives lending feature, visit gs.com/altslending.

About Goldman Sachs Advisor Solutions

Goldman Sachs Advisor Solutions (GSAS) offers independent advisors access to institutional-grade solutions and custody services. With an intuitive, digital-forward platform that enhances transparency and gives advisors greater control over their businesses, GSAS transforms the advisor experience. The modern, nimble, and ever-evolving open architecture network connects advisors to best-in-class services and the institutional power of Goldman Sachs.

Media Contact

Zoey Gottlieb

Prosek Partners

[email protected]

Disclosures

Securities-based loans may not be appropriate for all parties (e.g., borrowers, pledgors, and guarantors) and carry a number of risks, including but not limited to the risk of a market downturn, tax implications if pledged securities are liquidated, and the potential increase in interest rates. You should consider these risks and whether a securities-based loan is appropriate before proceeding.

Credit qualification and collateral are subject to approval. Additional terms and conditions apply.

Goldman Sachs does not provide legal, tax or accounting advice. This content is for marketing purposes only and is not a substitute for individualized professional advice. Individuals should consult their own tax advisor for matters specific to their own taxes and nothing communicated to you herein should be considered tax advice.

Investment products are: NOT FDIC INSURED • NOT A DEPOSIT OR OTHER OBLIGATION OF, OR GUARANTEED BY, GOLDMAN SACHS BANK USA • SUBJECT TO INVESTMENT RISKS, INCLUDING POSSIBLE LOSS OF THE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT INVESTED

Goldman Sachs Advisor Solutions is a brand of Folio Investments, Inc., d/b/a Goldman Sachs Custody Solutions ("GSCS") and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC ("GS&Co."), which are subsidiaries of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ("Goldman Sachs").

Custody, clearing and certain brokerage services are offered by GSCS, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/MSRB/SIPC. Additional brokerage services offered by GSAS are provided by GS&Co., which is an SEC-registered broker-dealer and investment adviser, and member FINRA/MSRB/SIPC. Research GSCS and GS&Co. at FINRA's BrokerCheck. Neither this website nor any of its contents shall constitute an offer, solicitation, or advice to buy or sell securities in any jurisdictions where GSCS or GS&Co. are not registered.

Loans and deposit products are provided by Goldman Sachs Bank USA, Salt Lake City branch. Member FDIC. Margin loans may be provided by GSCS, and other loans may be offered by other Goldman Sachs entities.

Goldman Sachs is a worldwide, full-service investment banking, broker-dealer, asset management and financial services organization, and its subsidiaries and employees are engaged in businesses and have interests other than the services described above.

©2024 Goldman Sachs. All Rights Reserved.

1 Source: The Cerulli Report, U.S. RIA Marketplace 2023

SOURCE Goldman Sachs