Goldman Sachs Alum and team bring Black Men Talk Tech Conference to Miami

MIAMI, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 30 years' experience and having collectively raised over $1.8M Abiodun Johnson founder Nexstar, Evan Leaphart founder Kiddie Kredit, Temante Leary founder ClassUpdates, and Boris Moyston founder Fundr.ai have formed Black Men Talk Tech Collective (BMTT). With support from the successful and well-known Black Women Talk Tech Conference they will bring the "Unicorn Ambition" conference to Miami on October 23rd-24th 2019.

Supporters of the conference include the Knight Foundation, the Beacon Council, Founders of Color, FIU, Startup Grind, Space Called Tribe, Miami Angels, Chibur and others. Catering for the conference will be sponsored by Dwyane Wade's restaurant 800 Degrees. Over 15 speakers will welcome attendees during the first and only conference of its kind. Unicorn Ambition will promote collaborations between the tech ecosystem and Black men with the goal of having tech entrepreneurs grow their brands into billion-dollar companies.

Christine Johnson, Vice President, Innovation, Economic Development of the Miami-Dade Beacon Council said, "The diversity of Miami's community has always been a key driver of our success and competitive advantage. Black Tech Week created great traction over the past few years to bring attention to the opportunity that exists for this demographic locally and nationally."

She continued to expand to say that "Black Men Talk Tech's inaugural conference in Miami demonstrates the further recognition of Miami as a prime hub to attract and expand underrepresented talent and entrepreneurship in technology and innovation."

When asked about the name Unicorn Ambition Moyston, who is a Goldman Sachs alum, said, "it's a nod to the goal of many tech entrepreneurs to build a $1B+ startup. It sends a clear message to the market that we are working with entrepreneurs and investors who are focused on massive opportunities." The Miami-Ft. Lauderdale metro area ranked 7th in the U.S. for venture capital investments in the first half of 2019 as reported by Emerge Americas.

The BMTT sister organization Black Women Talk Tech is based in NY and has grown to over a half-dozen cities including London and recently awarded $100,000 to the winner of their pitch competition. Moyston explained that the choice to start in Miami was intentional because it has a "nascent tech ecosystem." He continued to say that the founders of BMTT believe that Miami and South Florida will become a major tech hub. They like that it is a popular travel destination, and they plan to impact the distribution of resources across the community and benefit people of color, as the South Florida tech hub grows.

The most recent announcement following the speaker lineup is their call for applications of tech startups to pitch at Unicorn Ambition. All accepted applicants will get the chance to pitch in front of top venture capitalists and angel investors. The winner of the competition will receive $2500 cash prizes.

Contact: Boris Moyston

Phone: 917-841-4992

Email: boris@blackmentalktech.com

Interviews can be arranged.

SOURCE Black Men Talk Tech

Related Links

https://www.blackmentalktech.com

