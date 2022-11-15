Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Lincoln Harris Purchase 445,000-Square-Foot Life Science Campus in the Heart of Raleigh-Durham's Research Triangle Park Region

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A fund managed by the Real Estate business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (Goldman Sachs) and North Carolina real estate firm Lincoln Harris is acquiring a five-building life science campus that's part of Triangle Business Center, set in the heart of one of the nation's fasting-growing life science regions.

The property, now known as TBC and previously owned in part by Lincoln Harris, includes the buildings located at 4016, 4020, 4021, 4022 and 4025 Stirrup Creek Drive. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The five-building life science campus is in the heart of Raleigh-Durham's Research Triangle Park region. Tweet this

Located on Stirrup Creek Drive adjacent to Raleigh-Durham's Research Triangle Park, the 445,000-square-foot campus is home to some of the foremost research leaders in medicine, technology and nutritional science including DuPont, Carsgen Therapeutics, Brightview Technologies, HemoSonics and Charles River Labs. Features of the single-story buildings include upgraded infrastructure specific to the needs of life science organizations, along with grade-level and dock-height loading.

Under the prior ownership, the property has undergone extensive upgrades to highlight its park-like setting while also introducing a new 14,000-square-foot freestanding amenity center. The newly completed two-story facility boasts a state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor recreational space, shower facilities, lounge and conference space, which are available to all of the property's tenants.

The new owners plan to continue the campus improvements, moving forward with further upgrades to the utilities servicing the unique needs of life science tenants along with new speculative lab suites designed to be move-in-ready for additional life science businesses.

Leasing will continue to be handled by Kaler Walker Moseley and Amy Watkins of Lincoln Harris. For more information, call 919.840.8040.

About Goldman Sachs Asset Management Real Estate

Bringing together traditional and alternative investments, Goldman Sachs Asset Management provides clients around the world with a dedicated partnership and focus on long-term performance. As the primary investing area within Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS), we deliver investment and advisory services for the world's leading institutions, financial advisors and individuals, drawing from our deeply connected global network and tailored expert insights, across every region and market—overseeing more than $2 trillion in assets under supervision worldwide as of September 30, 2022. Driven by a passion for our clients' performance, we seek to build long-term relationships based on conviction, sustainable outcomes, and shared success over time. Goldman Sachs Asset Management invests in the full spectrum of alternatives, including private equity, growth equity, private credit, real estate and infrastructure. Established in 1991, the Real Estate business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management is one of the largest investors in real estate with over $50 billion in assets invested since 2012 across the spectrum of investment strategies from core to opportunistic. Our global team invests across all sectors with deep expertise across the capital structure, in assets ranging from single properties to large portfolios, through senior mortgages, mezzanine debt and equity. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About Lincoln Harris

Lincoln Harris, together with Lincoln Property Company, provides clients with a national platform and unparalleled institutional resources, including commercial real estate development, investment and property management. Based in Charlotte, Lincoln Harris takes great pride in its reputation as one of the region's most accomplished full-service commercial real estate companies. Lincoln Harris' multi-disciplinary team has a long history of working through complex transactions and adopting innovative approaches to real estate problems. We develop and implement comprehensive national real estate programs for our clients and cultivate a sense of trust in the communities we serve and the individual transactions we service. To learn more about Lincoln Harris properties and services, please visit www.lincolnharris.com.

