GOLDMAN SACHS INVESTOR ALERT: Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Goldman Sachs To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, April 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ("Goldman Sachs" or the "Company") (NYSE: GS).

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Goldman Sachs stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/GS.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

On January 20, 2023, during trading hours, The Wall Street Journal published an article entitled "U.S. Fed probes Goldman Sachs consumer business." The article stated that "The U.S. Federal Reserve is probing whether Goldman Sachs Group Inc's consumer business had appropriate safeguards in place as the bank ramped up lending." Further, the article stated that "The central bank is concerned the Wall Street giant did not have proper monitoring and control systems inside Marcus, its consumer unit, as it grew larger." The article added that "The probe, which grew out of a standard Fed review of the business in 2021 and intensified into an investigation last year, is also examining instances of customer harm and whether they were properly resolved."

On this news, Goldman Sachs's price fell $8.91, or 2.54%, to close at $341.84 on January 20, 2023.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP