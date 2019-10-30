Goldman Sachs to Host WomenCorporateDirectors 2020 Global Institute

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldman Sachs will serve as host to the WomenCorporateDirectors Foundation (WCD) 2020 Global Institute at the firm's New York City headquarters, June 9-11, 2020. The Global Institute is the flagship event for WCD, a not-for-profit educational foundation whose mission is to advocate for greater board diversity, connect women directors globally, and educate directors and other stakeholders around top board and governance concerns. WCD members serve on the boards of public and large, privately held companies.

"Emerging Global Trends Changing Business Models and Boardrooms" is the theme of the 2020 Global Institute, which will explore how directors can prepare for the new trends shaping markets, investments, technology, and governance.

"Goldman Sachs has engaged with WCD as a vital ally in support of our mission," said Susan C. Keating, CEO of WCD. "We couldn't be more excited about joining forces with them to host what will be an important event for WCD members, sponsors, and other diversity advocates in advancing best practices in corporate governance – including boardroom diversity."

David Solomon, chairman and chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs, stated, "We are delighted to host this global group of directors and support the Global Institute experience. WomenCorporateDirectors' mission resonates with us at Goldman Sachs as we seek to recruit, develop, and retain diverse talent in a truly inclusive way at all levels of our organization. We look forward to welcoming the group to our New York office."

The Global Institute program will cover the top issues raised in boardrooms today – from the ongoing impact of trade wars and geopolitics to emerging business models, changes to the competitive landscape, innovations in technology, and the increasing power of the consumer.

As part of the Institute, WCD will hold its Visionary Awards dinner on June 10, 2020, at Cipriani 25 Broadway in lower Manhattan. The Visionary Awards recognize companies and leaders for their innovation in diversity, inclusion, and corporate citizenship; 2019 winners included BMO Financial Group, Singapore Telecommunications Limited (Singtel), Hallmark Cards Inc., and Eileen McDonnell, CEO and Chairman of The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company.

Last year's Global Institute, held at Hewlett Packard Enterprise headquarters in Silicon Valley, was sold out nearly two months before the event. The record-breaking attendance comprised more than 300 directors, board and committee chairs, CEOs, and experts in the regulatory and legal fields and in digital products, communications, and technology development.

About WomenCorporateDirectors Education and Development Foundation, Inc.

The WomenCorporateDirectors Education and Development Foundation, Inc. (WCD) is the only global membership organization and community of women corporate directors. A 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, WCD has 79 chapters around the world. The aggregate market capitalization of public companies on whose boards WCD members serve is over $8 trillion. In addition, WCD members serve on numerous boards of large private and family-run companies globally. For more information visit www.womencorporatedirectors.org or follow us on Twitter @WomenCorpDirs, #WCDboards.

