Goldman Scarlato & Penny Investor Rights Lawyers File New Cases for UBS YES Investors

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goldman Scarlato & Penny investor rights lawyers have recently filed new claims in arbitration on behalf of additional UBS YES investors who suffered losses through investing in the UBS Yield Enhancement Strategy ("UBS YES") trading program. The claims were filed against UBS.

Goldman Scarlato & Penny securities attorneys Alan Rosca and his colleagues represent multiple UBS YES investors in arbitrations against UBS. The UBS YES investors in the cases recently filed by attorney Rosca and his colleagues suffered substantial losses. Attorney Rosca and his colleagues continue to work with other UBS Yield Enhancement Strategy investors and are preparing additional cases on their behalf to seek compensation for their losses.

UBS YES investors may contact attorneys Alan Rosca, Paul Scarlato or Chris Pfeiffer for additional information or a free evaluation of their recovery options.

UBS advertised the UBS YES program as an option-based trading strategy that sought to increase returns for investors who committed a certain minimum amount of their portfolio (called a "Mandate") to the YES program. Investors in the UBS YES program started experiencing substantial losses in their portfolios towards the end of 2018. Many UBS YES investors have expressed serious concerns about the direction of their portfolios and the trading strategy to the lawyers at Goldman Scarlato & Penny.

In their newly-filed cases, the Goldman Scarlato & Penny securities attorneys are seeking compensation on behalf of UBS YES investors for the losses they suffered, in view of the UBS YES program's suitability for the investors, the trading strategy itself, and the risk disclosures surrounding the YES program, among others. The claims focus on a number of important issues, including whether UBS fully and adequately disclosed important and major risks associated with the YES program to investors, whether the UBS Yield Enhancement Strategy was suitable for the investor's portfolio, and whether the actual trading strategy was consistent with the advertised strategy in the YES marketing materials.

UBS YES investors can visit Goldman Scarlato & Penny's dedicated website at https://yieldenhancementlosses.com/ for information and updates.

Investors who lost money invested in UBS' Yield Enhancement Strategy may contact attorneys Alan Rosca, Paul Scarlato or Chris Pfeiffer, for a free, no-obligation evaluation of their recovery options, at 888-998-0530 or rosca@lawgsp.com.

© Goldman Scarlato & Penny 2020. Attorney advertising. Visit https://investorlawyers.org/ for important disclosures.

SOURCE Goldman Scarlato & Penny, P.C.

Related Links

http://www.investorlawyers.org

