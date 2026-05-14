GoldMining Announces 2026 Annual Meeting Voting Results

VANCOUVER, BC, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - GoldMining Inc. (TSX: GOLD) (NYSE: GLDG) (the "Company" or "GoldMining") is pleased to announce that shareholder voting at the Company's annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 14, 2026, has resulted in the election of all of the directors listed as nominees in management's information circular dated March 23, 2026.

A quorum of 27.04% of the votes attached to the outstanding shares of the Company was present in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

Each of the following six nominees proposed by management was elected as a director. The results of such vote were as follows:

Director

Total Votes For Total Votes % of Votes For

Amir Adnani

25,742,480 28,029,762 91.84 %

David Garofalo

25,778,535 28,029,762 91.97 %

David Kong

27,691,503 28,029,762 98.79 %

Gloria Ballesta

27,505,798 28,029,761 98.13 %

Mario Bernardo Garnero

27,757,943 28,029,762 99.03 %

Anna Tudela

27,624,636 28,029,762 98.55 %



In addition, at the Meeting, shareholders approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year.

Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About GoldMining Inc.

The Company is a public mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of gold assets in the Americas. Through its disciplined acquisition strategy, the Company now controls a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects and strategic investments in Canada, U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia, and Peru.

SOURCE GoldMining Inc.