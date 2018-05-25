GoldMining Announces Results of AGM and Election of Directors

VANCOUVER, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - GoldMining Inc. (the "Company" or "GoldMining") (TSX-V: GOLD; OTCQX: GLDLF) is pleased to announce that the Company held its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") on May 24, 2018. Shareholders elected Amir Adnani, Gloria Ballesta, Garnet Dawson, Honourable Herb Dhaliwal, Mario Bernardo Garnero and David Kong as directors, and voted in favor of all items of business at the AGM.
As previously disclosed, Patrick Obara, did not stand for re-election at the AGM, and in his place, Garnet Dawson was elected to the board of directors. Patrick Obara continues to be the Chief Financial Officer of the Company.
About GoldMining Inc.
GoldMining Inc. is a public mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of gold assets in the Americas. Through its disciplined acquisition strategy, GoldMining now controls a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia and Peru. Additionally, GoldMining owns a 75% interest in the Rea Uranium Project, located in the Western Athabasca Basin of Alberta, Canada.
