GoldMining Announces Results of AGM and Election of Directors

As previously disclosed, Patrick Obara, did not stand for re-election at the AGM, and in his place, Garnet Dawson was elected to the board of directors. Patrick Obara continues to be the Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

About GoldMining Inc.

GoldMining Inc. is a public mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of gold assets in the Americas. Through its disciplined acquisition strategy, GoldMining now controls a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia and Peru. Additionally, GoldMining owns a 75% interest in the Rea Uranium Project, located in the Western Athabasca Basin of Alberta, Canada.

