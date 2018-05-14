GoldMining Completes Acquisition of Additional Gold Claims Contiguous with its Yellowknife Gold Project

Pursuant to the Agreement, GoldMining paid $50,000 in cash and issued 33,333 common shares of the Company to the vendor (the "Vendor") in consideration for the Property. An additional $100,000, payable in cash or common shares of the Company, at the Company's discretion, will be due on the first anniversary of the closing date.

GoldMining granted the Vendor a 1% net smelter royalty with respect to the N1 and N2 claims upon commercial production.

About GoldMining Inc.

GoldMining Inc. is a public mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of gold assets in the Americas. Through its disciplined acquisition strategy, GoldMining now controls a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia and Peru. Additionally, GoldMining owns a 75% interest in the Rea Uranium Project, located in the Western Athabasca Basin of Alberta, Canada.

