GoldMining Inc. Announces Graduation to TSX

As a result of the graduation of GoldMining to the TSX, its Common Shares and Warrants will no longer trade on the TSX Venture Exchange and will be voluntarily delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange upon commencement of trading on the TSX.

Commenting on the Company's graduation to the TSX, Amir Adnani, Chairman of GoldMining, stated: "The TSX is a significant marketplace for international capital and a premier stock exchange for resource companies. This new listing will elevate the visibility of the Company, attract new interest and improve access to capital markets."

About GoldMining Inc.

GoldMining Inc. is a public mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of gold assets in the Americas. Through its disciplined acquisition strategy, GoldMining now controls a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia and Peru. Additionally, GoldMining owns a 75% interest in the Rea Uranium Project, located in the Western Athabasca Basin of Alberta, Canada.

