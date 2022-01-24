GoldMining to Present at the 2022 TD Securities Virtual Global Mining Conference

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - GoldMining Inc. (the "Company" or "GoldMining") (TSX: GOLD) (NYSE American: GLDG) invites investors and shareholders to attend the Company's presentation at the TD Securities Virtual Global Mining Conference on Friday, January 28, 2022, at 9:50 AM ET.

Interested investors can register to attend GoldMining's live webcast on January 28th via the TD Securities Virtual Global Mining Conference registration link: https://bit.ly/33wUlfQ

The presentation recording will be made available on the company's website for 90 days after the conference.

About GoldMining Inc.

The Company is a public mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of gold assets in the Americas. Through its disciplined acquisition strategy, the Company now controls a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia and Peru. The Company also owns 20 million shares of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE American: GROY).

SOURCE GoldMining Inc.