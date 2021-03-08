Gold'n Plump, Just BARE Chicken Recertified for Excellent Animal Welfare by American Humane

American Humane's farm program is the first and largest of its kind. Founded in 2000, after more than 20 years of operation, the American Humane Certified™ program now improves the lives of some one billion farm animals every year.

Products carrying the American Humane Certified™ seal come from companies that have invited independent and open inspection of their practices and protocols. Farmers comply with more than 200 science-based, species-specific standards developed in collaboration with an independent Scientific Advisory Committee comprised of leading experts in the fields of agriculture, species-specific animal behavior and ethics. Wholly independent auditors assess farms and ranches before any brand can say it is American Humane Certified™.

Consumer demand for humanely raised products has risen sharply in recent years and producers and retailers are responding to this call to action. Ten of the nation's top 12 grocery retailers now carry products that are American Humane Certified™, according to a recent analysis by American Humane. More than 90 percent of people surveyed in an American Humane study reported being "very concerned" about farm animal welfare and they consider the consumption of humanely raised products to be "very important."

Pilgrim's, the parent company of both Gold'n Plump and Just BARE, has a strong commitment to animal welfare as part of broader sustainability initiatives. American Humane believes that humane production goes hand-in-hand with sustainable production.

"Brands like Gold'n Plump and Just BARE are helping change the farm landscape by increasing the availability of humane options in grocery stores across America," said Dr. Ganzert. "We applaud their continued commitment and look forward to many more years of excellent animal welfare."

About American Humane

American Humane is the country's first national humane organization. Founded in 1877, American Humane is committed to ensuring the safety, welfare, and well-being of animals, and our leadership programs are first to serve in promoting and nurturing the bonds between animals and people.

